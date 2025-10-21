MasterBrand, Inc. Gives Back as Exclusive Cabinet Provider for Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project

As Platinum Sponsor, MasterBrand provides support through designer services, product donations, volunteerism

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, "MasterBrand" or "the Company"), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, today announced a continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity International through its sponsorship and participation in the 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, taking place from Oct. 26-31 in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Courtesy of MasterBrand and Habitat for Humanity International

As the project's exclusive cabinet provider, MasterBrand is proud to support Habitat's mission of building homes, communities, and hope. The 2025 project will unite volunteers from around the world to build 25 affordable energy-efficient homes in Whisper Valley, a sustainable community in Austin designed with a focus on environmental responsibility and long-term affordability.

"Giving back is an essential part of who we are at MasterBrand," said Dave Banyard, president and chief executive officer of MasterBrand. "Our associates have long supported Habitat projects across the country, and we're honored to once again participate in the Carter Work Project to help families achieve homeownership while strengthening a community where we have two operating facilities."

As a Platinum Sponsor of the Carter Work Project, MasterBrand's support spans every stage of the homebuilding process. The MasterBrand design team collaborated closely with Habitat and its local Austin homebuilder to create thoughtful kitchen and bath layouts for each home, blending functionality with style to meet the needs of busy families. MasterBrand also donated its beautiful Diamond brand cabinetry for all kitchens and bathrooms, ensuring the use of durable and functional products.

During the five-day build event, a team of 40 MasterBrand employee volunteers from across the country will be on site working alongside Habitat staff and community volunteers to assist with the construction of the homes. "We're proud to design spaces in partnership with Habitat that combine function, beauty, and craftsmanship," Banyard said. "By providing both our products and our people, we're not just helping build homes, we're helping build hope and living our purpose of Building Great Experiences Together."

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. These products are delivered through an industry-leading distribution network of over 7,700 dealers, major retailers and builders. MasterBrand employs over 13,000 associates across more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices. Additional information can be found at www.MasterBrand.com .

