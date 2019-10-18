MASTERBUILT® a Leader in Outdoor Cooking Innovation Launches the Gravity Series™ Charcoal Grill + Smoker

The Gravity Series 560 Grill + Smoker features patent-pending technology that transforms charcoal grilling. With a WiFi and Bluetooth enabled thermostat, the Gravity Series Grill can reach 700º F degrees in 13 minutes for searing but can also smoke low and slow. Featuring a GravityFed™ vertical hopper that can hold enough charcoal to allow users to grill or smoke foods for up to 15 hours without refilling.

Charcoal has long been a staple in the grilling world for its dynamic flavor but can often be time-consuming and difficult to maintain a consistent temperature. Pellet grills have seen a rise in popularity thanks to their simplicity and temperature control but often lack the ability to achieve higher temperatures for searing. The Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Grill + Smoker brings charcoal flavor and high temperature grilling, with the thermostatic ease of a propane or pellet grill.

"We continue to see a rise in consumers choosing products that both grill and smoke. With the addition of the Gravity Series, consumers have an all-in-one solution that provides the dynamic flavor of charcoal with the convenience and control of gas or pellets," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer for Masterbuilt.

The new Masterbuilt Gravity Series will revolutionize grilling for consumers who love the flavor of charcoal but don't want the hassle. The Gravity Series 560, which offers 560 square inches of cooking space is a one-of-a-kind charcoal grill and smoker at a price point of $497.

Patent-Pending Technology

Set it and go | WiFi + Bluetooth Control

Up to 15 hours of cooking without mess or clean-up | GravityFed™ charcoal hopper

Perfect temperature maintained | Thermostatic control with DigitalFan™ technology

Smoke low + slow | 225°F in 7 minutes

Grill + sear | 700°F in 13 minutes

Smoke, Grill, Bake, Sear, Warm, BBQ, Roast, Braise

The Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Grill + Smoker will be available online at major retailers and Masterbuilt.com beginning December 1st. Consumers can expect to see the Gravity Series in stores beginning spring of 2020.

For further information please contact:

Cara Finger

Chief Marketing Officer

Masterbuilt®

cfinger@masterbuilt.com

470.273.1959 cell

Masterbuilt.com | @Masterbuilt

SOURCE MASTERBUILT