Masterbuilt and Kamado Joe Unleash Culinary Innovation with New Connected Grills and Smokers for 2024

New Models Unveiled at CES in Jan.;

Visit Booth #50819 in Venetian Expo Hall A, Level 2 (Food Tech)

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterbuilt and Kamado Joe will introduce several new highly connected and extra durable grill and smoker models at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9 – 12 (Booth #50819 in Venetian Expo Hall A, Level 2), and roll out to retailers nationally early next spring.

Consumer input drove many of the updates and new models with a special focus on more durable construction materials, greater digital connected technology and automatic fire starting, providing home cooks precise and hardworking grills with greater ease of use that still deliver that distinct charcoal flamed-grilled taste with every cook.

"Our Gravity Series grills have always been the leaders in digital charcoal cooking since the launch of the series in 2019 and through continuous improvement, we've enhanced them with stronger, more rugged designs with several new Masterbuilt models for 2024," said Cara Finger, president of Middleby Outdoors. "In addition, we continue to roll out the first fully digitally connected kamado grill, the Konnected Joe, after unveiling it to home cooks this past summer."

Products showcased at CES and new for 2024 include:

Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 ($499; Available Feb. 2024 at Home Depot nationally)

Introduced for the first time, the new AutoIgnite Series will have more home cooks grilling with its QuickStart™ Auto-Ignition button and app-enabled monitoring and control. Simply fill up to four pounds of charcoal into the MiniHopper™ and let the grill's smart tech do the cooking for up to five hours.

A cast iron QuickSear™ hopper griddle plate, bottom storage and an easy clean up system with fully removeable components will make grilling accessible to all. For those looking for the convenience of gas grilling with the flavor of charcoal, this design opens the category up for home cooks at all levels.

Masterbuilt Gravity Series™ XT ($1,499; Available April 2024 at Masterbuilt.com)

The largest and most advanced Masterbuilt to date, this 1,260 square inch grill and smoker uses Wi-Fi and digital fan control to perfectly manage the GravityFed™ Hopper, which can fuel up to 14 hours of controlled grill time. The advanced control panel now features graphing and alerts and the fuel saving hopper provides more heat and moisture retention to deliver 33-percent longer burn time than any other Gravity Series grill.

The extra tough ("XT") construction, includes strengthened areas such as a fiberglass mesh gasket, a U-shaped manifold to minimize flare ups, an easy clean-up grease tray and four full body stainless steel warming racks to maximize every inch of cooking space.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe ($1,699; Available Now at Home Depot nationally)

Introduced less than a year ago, the Konnected Joe is a first-of-its-kind digitally connected ceramic grill that blends all the benefits of traditional ceramic cooking with modern technology, while solving the common frustration points of lighting and temperature control. The digital controls and convenient app-enabled features help grillers experience the benefits of kamado cooking with greater ease of use in lighting the charcoal and maintaining desired grill temperature.

Visit Middleby Outdoor at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 – 12 in Las Vegas and contact us to schedule a one-on-one with product experts.

See product images, guides and videos here.

About Middleby Outdoors

Middleby Outdoor, consisting of the Kamado Joe, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller brands, is a global innovation leader in outdoor cooking. Middleby Outdoor is a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, a worldwide leader in advanced innovation for commercial, residential, and industrial foodservice. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and its family of brands, visit www.Middleby.com.

CONTACT

Jason Schumann

for Kamado Joe

612-816-5718

[email protected]

SOURCE Middleby Outdoor