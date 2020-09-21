Masterbuilt Introduces Versatile New Indoor And Outdoor Fryers

Flavorful and easy holiday meals are what makes the 3-in-1 XL Electric Fryer / Boiler / Steamer a must-have, with the capacity to fry up to a 20 lb. turkey this season. Decades of fryer expertise led Masterbuilt to invent the world's first indoor 3-in-1 fryer, boiler, and steamer, now available in 10.6-quart capacity. It includes a lifting hook and cooking basket with patented drain clips for safe food management, and all components are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. Available at Masterbuilt.com and most major retailers, the 3-in-1 XL Electric Fryer will retail for $99.99.

Looking for a new way to do gameday favorites? Masterbuilt's new Outdoor Air Fryer lets you cook all your favorites for your friends and family in a variety of ways without having to sacrifice taste or counterspace. The 20-quart Masterbuilt Outdoor Air Fryer lets you do it all: air fry, bake, roast, convection, broil, dehydrate, or smoke your favorite foods with the touch of a button. Air fry up to a 20 lb. turkey, roast your favorite seasonal vegetables or smoke some chicken wings, this 7-in-1 unit comes with four stacking baskets and a poultry stand. Available starting October 15th exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, retail $199.99.

Lastly, first time holiday hosts will find the Masterbuilt® 16-quart Propane Fryer w/ Thermostat Control makes frying, steaming, or boiling your foods simple and safe outdoors. Ignite with the push of a button, and the thermostat valve precisely controls temperature from 200-400F. The propane fryer not only has the capacity to feed a socially-distanced crowd, the large basket or two half-size baskets make it versatile enough to fry up to a 20 lb. turkey, steam crab legs, or make a fresh seafood boil. Available at Masterbuilt.com for $349.99.

"It has never been more important to connect together over a meal. We're proud to play a small role this holiday season with a versatile line-up of multi-use indoor and outdoor products," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer at Masterbuilt.

No matter the occasion, consumers are encouraged to simplify the experience with a Masterbuilt hassle-free fryer and spend more time focused on what matters most.

