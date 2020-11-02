Masterbuilt®, The Leader In Charcoal Cooking Innovation, Announces New Gravity Series™ Griddle + Grill + Smoker

Today, the grill recently referred to as one of the "most innovative grills and smokers of 2020" and "the easiest charcoal smoker" now features the ability to remove the reversible cast-iron grill grates and insert a flat top griddle. The Masterbuilt app and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities allow users to smoke, grill, sear and now griddle in a matter of minutes with the touch of a button. The GravityFed™ Hopper holds 10 lbs. of lump charcoal or 16 lbs. of briquettes for up to 10 hours of use.

"We engineer products that amplify flavor, make outdoor cooking simple, and put the control in the hands of our consumers," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer at Masterbuilt. "With the Gravity Series, charcoal cooking is hassle-free and can be mastered by all. We are proud to continue to grow the Gravity Series family with the Gravity Series 800 Griddle. Now, in addition to grilling and smoking, you can also griddle your favorite breakfast recipe, cheesesteaks, burgers and more. We look forward to seeing what the Masterbuilt community cooks up."

Gravity Series™ 800 Digital Charcoal Griddle + Grill + Smoker

Experience the power of GravityFed™ charcoal grilling and smoking with reversible cast-iron grill grates or a full flat top griddle and up to 800 square inches of cooking space.

Reaches 225°F in 8 minutes, 450°F in 10 minutes, or 700°F in 14 minutes

Easily swap out cast-iron grill grates for griddle

The GravityFed™ Hopper holds 10 lbs. of lump charcoal or 16 lbs. of briquettes or for up to 10 hours of use

Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using WiFi or Bluetooth and the Masterbuilt app

Built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time

Folding stainless steel front shelf for additional preparation space

Griddle, Smoke, Grill, Bake, Sear, Warm, BBQ, Roast, Braise

Consumers can learn more about the new Gravity Series 800 Griddle on Masterbuilt.com or purchase exclusively from Walmart.com for $697.00.

ABOUT MASTERBUILT

Masterbuilt, headquartered in Columbus GA, has been innovating outdoor cooking for decades. Masterbuilt is a leading brand in the fryer and vertical smoker segments and continues to innovate charcoal grilling with cutting edge technology in the Gravity Series. Masterbuilt believes that given the right tools, anything can be mastered. Visit www.Masterbuilt.com for more information and to purchase Masterbuilt grills, smokers, fryers and accessories.

CONTACT

Michele Morris, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Cell: 678-485-6068

SOURCE Masterbuilt

Related Links

www.masterbuilt.com

