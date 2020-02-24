Masterbuilt Unveils "Charcoal Man" Campaign And First-To-Market Charcoal Innovation

The "Charcoal Man" campaign reminds novice grillers to experienced pitmasters that the flavor of charcoal grilling is unmatched, and no longer requires the time and attention it once did. He is on a mission to help everyone master charcoal cooking by encouraging them to "let gravity do the work."

Masterbuilt's Gravity Series is an all-in-one solution that provides the dynamic flavor of charcoal with the convenience and control of gas or pellets. The Gravityfed™ charcoal hopper holds up to 15 hours of continuous fuel while the digital fan maintains precise temperature control. With the Gravity Series, you can control the cook time and temperature with the digital control panel or with a smart device using WIFI or Bluetooth. Cook low and slow with the ability to reach 225 degrees in 7 minutes, or grill and sear at 700 degrees in only 13 minutes.

"We are thrilled to be able to introduce a product and campaign that disrupts the status quo in the grilling category," said Cara Finger, chief marketing officer for Masterbuilt. "This campaign comes at a pivotal time for our brand as we place strategic focus on charcoal cooking and commit to giving outdoor cooks the incredible flavor and experience they deserve."

The Masterbuilt Gravity Series™ 560 Grill + Smoker is available online at major retailers, Masterbuilt.com and in stores this spring.

ABOUT MASTERBUILT

Founded in 1973 by Dawson McLemore, Masterbuilt is a leader in outdoor cooking innovation. Masterbuilt aims to provide the best tools to help consumers master the craft of smoking, grilling, frying, and more. For more information, visit Masterbuilt.com

CONTACT:

Michele Morris, Senior Marketing Manager

mmorris@masterbuilt.com

Cell: 678-485-6068

SOURCE Masterbuilt

Related Links

www.masterbuilt.com

