Mastercard Taps Borderless.xyz for Crypto Partner Program as Stablecoins Move into Mainstream Adoption

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablecoin orchestration network joins 85+ companies building onchain payments infrastructure

Borderless.xyz, a global stablecoin orchestration and liquidity network, announced its selection as a launch partner in Mastercard's Crypto Partner Program. The program brings together more than 85 companies, including Binance, Circle, PayPal, Ripple, Fireblocks, Solana, and Polygon, to collaborate on cross-border transfers, B2B payments, and global payouts using on-chain infrastructure.

The launch partner designation follows Borderless.xyz's selection to Mastercard's Start Path blockchain and digital assets accelerator in September 2025, where five companies were chosen through a competitive global process. The progression from accelerator participant to launch partner in six months marks a deepening collaboration as Mastercard builds products at the intersection of stablecoins and global payments.

Borderless.xyz operates a single API that connects wallet infrastructure to 14+ licensed stablecoin providers across 94+ countries and 63+ fiat currencies. Within the Crypto Partner Program, Borderless.xyz is collaborating with Mastercard on ways to connect its global network of stablecoin providers to Mastercard's payments infrastructure, which reaches consumers and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

"We started working with Mastercard through Start Path last year. Now we're collaborating as launch partners on how stablecoin infrastructure connects to the world's largest payments network. That progression tells you where this industry is heading, from speculative to real-world payments at scale," says Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO and Co-Founder, Borderless.xyz.

Borderless.xyz's infrastructure already supports global payouts for DFNS, a leading wallet infrastructure provider also in the Crypto Partner Program, and powers enterprise on and off ramping for Bastion, whose clients include Sony. The company's stablecoin orchestration network connects wallet platforms to locally licensed providers who handle compliance and settlement in each market.

The Crypto Partner Program is designed to bridge onchain innovation with the infrastructure that powers everyday payments, translating technical capabilities into scalable, compliant use cases across markets. The program targets practical deployment across three core areas: cross-border transfers, B2B payments, and global payouts.

Borderless.xyz and Mastercard will continue to collaborate on connecting stablecoin on/off ramp infrastructure to Mastercard's global network, with a focus on enabling compliant, scalable payment flows between onchain and traditional financial systems.

ABOUT Borderless.xyz

Borderless.xyz is a global stablecoin orchestration and liquidity network. Its single API connects wallet infrastructure to 14+ licensed stablecoin providers across 94+ countries and 63+ fiat currencies, giving businesses the speed of an aggregator with the economics of going direct. Borderless.xyz is SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in New York. To learn more, users can visit our website: borderless.xyz.

