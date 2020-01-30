MasterClass Announces Advertising Legends Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein to Teach Advertising and Creativity

"Jeff and Rich have played in more Super Bowls than most teams," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Their MasterClass offers an exclusive behind the scenes look at the culture and process of one of the most successful and innovative advertising firms in the world."

Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein both started their careers in journalism, with Goodby as a reporter and illustrator at The Boston Herald American, Time Magazine, and Mother Jones, and Silverstein as an art director in the heyday of Rolling Stone Magazine. After meeting at Ogilvy & Mather, the duo started Goodby Silverstein & Partners with Andy Berlin in 1983 and won their first Cannes Lion for the Mill Valley Film Festival. They went on to win numerous Lions across every award and brand category, bridging an unprecedented variety of styles, including 'got milk?', the Budweiser lizards, 'Invent' for Hewlett-Packard, the E*Trade chimpanzee, Polaroid's 'see what develops', NBA's 'I love this game' and 'Skateboarding' for Nike. Since 2000, the agency has excelled at creating work that transcends media. Most recently, Goodby Silverstein & Partners received Cannes Lions (eliminated gold) for "Lessons in Herstory" (an AR project that re-writes history to include women), the Dali Museum's "Dali Lives" program (a deep fake experience that brings Salvador Dali back to life), "I am a Witness" (the first emoji for a social cause by Goodby Silverstein & Partners in collaboration with Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google,YouTube, Johnson & Johnson and Twitter), the "Dreams of Dali" VR experience, Chevrolet's Sonic launch with OKGO and the Cheetos Museum. Goodby Silverstein & Partners is scheduled to air ads for Pepsi, SodaStream, Doritos and Cheetos in this weekend's Super Bowl LIV.

"Whether you're a creative or a quant, at a Fortune 500 company or tiny firm, we have something for you," said Jeff Goodby, co-chairman and partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners. "Our MasterClass is a culmination of everything we've learned during our 37 years in advertising, a field at the crossroads of storytelling, design, technology, and business. What you'll take away will help with your next presentation, pitch, job interview or when you need to dazzle with a great idea."

Goodby and Silverstein's MasterClass is an honest and intimate look at the intersection of art and commerce. Punctuated with engaging examples and case studies, such as the NBA's 'I love this game' campaign to the Tostitos 'breathalyzer' bag, Goodby and Silverstein will take students behind the scenes of the process and stories of some of their most iconic ad campaigns to help bring their teachings on creativity, visual storytelling, and breaking the rules to life. All students will walk away from this class feeling more confident in how to present themselves and their ideas, be inspired to not settle for ideas that are simply "good enough" and be willing to push themselves in all their creative and business endeavors. For students directly interested in marketing and advertising careers, the duo will offer practical tips on developing your craft, creating relevant advertising, developing the skills to thrive in the modern advertising industry and the importance of company culture at a creative agency.

Goodby and Silverstein's MasterClass joins the 75+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

