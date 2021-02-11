MasterClass Announces Class on Mindfulness and Meditation

"Jon is internationally known and revered for his work in bringing mindfulness into the mainstream of medicine and society," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, he teaches members how to optimize their mind and body for meditation including how to incorporate the practice into daily life, how to work with thoughts while meditating, and how to bring mindfulness to physical activities like yoga."

Whether looking to explore mindfulness and meditation for the first time or seeking the motivation to get back on the cushion, members of all experience levels will benefit from Kabat-Zinn's friendly, matter-of-fact, and precise guidance on the essentials of mindfulness as both a formal daily meditation practice and a way of being embodied and present throughout the day. In his MasterClass, he shares suggestions for reducing barriers to a daily meditation practice, including how to meditate in a range of different positions, how to tame and befriend the restless or unhappy mind, and how to bring mindfulness to everything from yoga to exercise as part of a well-rounded practice. Through a series of six guided meditations, he illuminates how mindfulness can be used to reduce stress, pain and suffering and help move toward greater levels of health and well-being. Members will leave this class feeling inspired by Kabat-Zinn's liberating wisdom and empowered with the tools and perspective needed to cultivate a lifelong mindfulness practice of their own.

"There has never been a moment in human history when it's been more important for us to come to our senses as human beings, and the only way I know how to do that systematically and dependably is through the cultivation of mindfulness," Kabat-Zinn said. "I hope this MasterClass ignites passion in others for living life fully and taking care of what most needs taking care of while we have the chance. I hope it also demonstrates how powerfully inclusive mindfulness can be when it is engaged in as a radical act of both sanity and love."

Kabat-Zinn is internationally recognized for his work as a scientist, writer and meditation teacher, widely credited with bringing mindfulness into the mainstream of medicine and society. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he founded its world-renowned Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Clinic in 1979, and the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society in 1995. He has spent more than 50 years at the forefront of the Western mindfulness movement. He has written seminal scientific papers and 14 books on the subject, contributing to the growing popularity of mindfulness in mainstream medicine, health care and education, as well as within corporations, the tech world, prisons, government and professional sports.

Kabat-Zinn's vision for the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern scientific thinking gave birth to the entire field around the therapeutic applications of mindfulness, and has contributed to the betterment of countless lives around the globe. Over the span of his career, he has received numerous awards and accolades. He also served for a number of years on the board of the Mind & Life Institute, a group that organizes dialogues between the Dalai Lama and Western scientists and promotes individual, societal and planetary flourishing.

