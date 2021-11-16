MasterClass Announces Class on Redefining Feminism Led by Gloria Steinem

"Gloria has been speaking truth to power for over fifty years and has rallied people from all walks of life into the liberation movement," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Now, she is joined by current leading voices in the feminist movement to provide members with a new critical lens for viewing their lives."

"A feminist is someone who believes in the full humanity of all people regardless of race, sex, gender and class," said Steinem. "In this class, we will explore what that means and actionable ways to address the challenges facing women today and how we can empower ourselves to enact change and take control of our own lives."

In the class, Steinem will join adrienne maree brown, Amanda Nguyen and Tina Tchen in a series of one-on-one conversations where they will take members through some of the most transformative moments in feminist history—sharing how 21st century feminism can become a movement for all and how these lessons continue to shape the world today. They will share their personal journeys and tell the story of where women are, the challenges they face and how to move forward. Lessons include:

Gloria Steinem will share personal stories on what brought her to the women's movement, explore the concept of intersectional feminism and teach members how they can help break the cycle of violence inside and outside the home.

will share personal stories on what brought her to the women's movement, explore the concept of intersectional feminism and teach members how they can help break the cycle of violence inside and outside the home. adrienne maree brown , writer-in-residence at the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute and New York Times bestselling author, will explore pleasure and its role in activism, examine the punitive nature of cancel culture and encourage members to move beyond constructs and develop self-awareness.

, writer-in-residence at the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute and bestselling author, will explore pleasure and its role in activism, examine the punitive nature of cancel culture and encourage members to move beyond constructs and develop self-awareness. Tina Tchen , attorney, former White House advisor and former CEO of Time's Up, will examine labor inside the home and how perceptions of caregiving impact people's lives and help members understand the wage gap.

, attorney, former White House advisor and former CEO of Time's Up, will examine labor inside the home and how perceptions of caregiving impact people's lives and help members understand the wage gap. Amanda Nguyen , CEO and founder of Rise, a nonprofit that trains civil rights organizers, will share her experience with sexual assault and teach members how to turn their experiences into legislation and how to organize for civil rights.

Redefining Feminism is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

