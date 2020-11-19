MasterClass Announces Class on Sex and Communication

"Emily has built her career spreading and teaching judgment-free sex-positive communication and messages," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her MasterClass, she inspires members to change the way they think and talk about sex, which can ultimately lead to more confidence and freedom."

Morse is a doctor of human sexuality, an author and a media personality widely known for her long-running and top-downloaded podcast and SiriusXM show both called Sex With Emily. In 2011, Morse wrote her first book, Hot Sex: Over 200 Things You Can Try Tonight, followed by a four-year run as guest co-host on the popular Loveline radio show with Dr. Drew Pinsky. She appears as a guest expert on many radio and TV shows, and has been featured in The New York Times, Time magazine, The Los Angeles Times and more. She's also a frequent contributor to Cosmopolitan, Glamour, New York magazine, the Today show and Entertainment Tonight, sharing her expertise on sex and relationships.

"Sexual wellness is an important pillar of our overall health and well-being," Morse said. "I hope my MasterClass will lift the veil of shame and secrecy around sex and give you permission to take that next step towards your own pleasure and decide what sex and sexuality means to you because we all deserve to live powerful and pleasurable lives."

For members who have ever felt embarrassed or disappointed by sex and want to enrich their sex life, Morse's MasterClass will offer relatable advice and tips that will empower them to talk more openly and discover greater sexual satisfaction. Using real-life experiences and insights from the field of human sexuality, Morse teaches members why honest communication is essential to a healthy sex life and provides tips on mindful masturbation and the importance of self-pleasure in cultivating confidence and self-love. With a mission to provide accurate, pleasure-focused sex education, she offers ideas and techniques that members can bring to their own sexual experiences, from how to have better orgasms to rekindling desire to taking their sex life to the next level. Members will also learn about the gaps in traditional sex education and how to become better lovers by practicing consent and setting boundaries. Members will leave the class feeling a stronger sense of freedom and courage to try what they've learned to enrich their sex life and find more connection with themselves and others.

