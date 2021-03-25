MasterClass Announces Class on the Foundations of Yoga

"Donna is one of the most sought-after yoga teachers in the world, and her books are the core curriculum for teacher training worldwide," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "From her concentration on fundamental principles to her teachings on the philosophical elements of yoga, Farhi will empower MasterClass members not only to practice yoga on the mat, but to apply the learnings of their practice to all aspects of their lives."

In her MasterClass, Farhi will share lessons on the physical and mental foundations of yoga, including her understanding of what yoga is and how the physical practice of yoga can be utilized. She will provide insight on how to warm up and read your body's needs, focusing on the central importance of breathing using simple techniques that members can use to breathe more effectively. Members will learn fundamental movements and postures and how to build on those to personalize a safe practice of their own, ranging from warm-up basics to backbends. From Farhi's teachings on utilizing yoga to restore the mind and body to understanding the philosophical elements of yoga, members will feel confident in their ability to further develop their practice and a mindset that will help take their yoga approach to the next level.

"Yoga can often seem intimidating at the highest levels, but the secret that I'd love people to understand is that it all starts with the same basic foundations," Farhi said. "It's impossible to truly progress in yoga practice without first mastering the principles, and through my detailed instruction, my hope is to give aspiring yogis those tools."

Farhi's concentration on fundamental principles is what sets her apart as she encourages yogis at any skill level to develop a practice that is both authentic and safe for their own bodies. Known as the "teacher of teachers," she has students returning to her intensives year after year to see how her teaching continues to evolve. Farhi is also the author of four contemporary books on yoga, including The Breathing Book; Yoga Mind, Body & Spirit: A Return to Wholeness; Bringing Yoga to Life: The Everyday Practice of Enlightened Living; and Teaching Yoga: Exploring the Teacher-Student Relationship, which has become a curricular text for training programs worldwide.

