MasterClass Announces Class on the Science of Better Sleep
Neuroscientist and sleep expert Matthew Walker teaches how to increase the quality and quantity of sleep
Dec 22, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced a class on the science of better sleep, led by sleep expert Matthew Walker. As a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science, Walker pulls from more than 20 years of research to share the science behind sleep and its impact on physical, mental and emotional health. Walker's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.
"Sleep has never come harder for folks around the world," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, Matthew desconstructs how sleep impacts almost everything we do and how to find more of it. There has never been a more important time for this class."
In his MasterClass, Walker will dive into the science of sleep, providing tools and insightful tips to help members fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. He'll break down the scientific explanations behind the stages of sleep and how different parts of the brain are hard at work during sleep. He'll also explain how sleep plays a vital role in sparking our memory, creativity and ability to learn, as well as the impact of alcohol and caffeine on sleep, how to prevent sleep debt and how quality sleep can help prevent cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Members will leave this class motivated to optimize their sleep using the knowledge and tips they've learned.
"Put simply, sleep is the elixir of life and the Swiss Army knife of health," Walker said. "My MasterClass will consolidate decades of scientific research and my devotion to this topic into a comprehensive look at the science behind sleep. As a result, the class will offer the necessary guidance to help you understand what your brain and body are doing while you're sleeping, and how to improve your own sleep."
Hailing from Liverpool, England, Walker earned his degree in neuroscience from the University of Nottingham and his Ph.D. in neurophysiology from the Medical Research Council in London before becoming a professor of psychiatry at Harvard University. Currently, he is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and the director of the Center for Human Sleep Science, which investigates the role of sleep in human health and disease by using brain imaging methods (MRI, PET scanning), high-density sleep EEG recordings, genomics, proteomics, autonomic physiology, brain stimulation and cognitive testing.
Widely regarded as the world's most famous sleep expert, Walker has published more than 100 scientific research studies examining the impact of sleep on human brain function in healthy and diseased populations. He has received numerous funding awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, and was recently awarded the prestigious Carl Sagan Price for Science Popularization. In 2017, he published the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, which provides a complete description of, and prescription for, sleep. It answers critical questions, such as how do caffeine and alcohol affect sleep, what happens during dreaming, why sleep patterns decline across a lifetime, how sleep contributes to Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and obesity, and whether sleep pills do long-term damage, and how we can enhance our sleep
ABOUT MASTERCLASS:
Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.
