MasterClass Announces Class on the Science of Better Sleep

"Sleep has never come harder for folks around the world," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, Matthew desconstructs how sleep impacts almost everything we do and how to find more of it. There has never been a more important time for this class."

In his MasterClass, Walker will dive into the science of sleep, providing tools and insightful tips to help members fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. He'll break down the scientific explanations behind the stages of sleep and how different parts of the brain are hard at work during sleep. He'll also explain how sleep plays a vital role in sparking our memory, creativity and ability to learn, as well as the impact of alcohol and caffeine on sleep, how to prevent sleep debt and how quality sleep can help prevent cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Members will leave this class motivated to optimize their sleep using the knowledge and tips they've learned.

"Put simply, sleep is the elixir of life and the Swiss Army knife of health," Walker said. "My MasterClass will consolidate decades of scientific research and my devotion to this topic into a comprehensive look at the science behind sleep. As a result, the class will offer the necessary guidance to help you understand what your brain and body are doing while you're sleeping, and how to improve your own sleep."

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Walker earned his degree in neuroscience from the University of Nottingham and his Ph.D. in neurophysiology from the Medical Research Council in London before becoming a professor of psychiatry at Harvard University. Currently, he is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and the director of the Center for Human Sleep Science, which investigates the role of sleep in human health and disease by using brain imaging methods (MRI, PET scanning), high-density sleep EEG recordings, genomics, proteomics, autonomic physiology, brain stimulation and cognitive testing.

Widely regarded as the world's most famous sleep expert, Walker has published more than 100 scientific research studies examining the impact of sleep on human brain function in healthy and diseased populations. He has received numerous funding awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, and was recently awarded the prestigious Carl Sagan Price for Science Popularization. In 2017, he published the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, which provides a complete description of, and prescription for, sleep. It answers critical questions, such as how do caffeine and alcohol affect sleep, what happens during dreaming, why sleep patterns decline across a lifetime, how sleep contributes to Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and obesity, and whether sleep pills do long-term damage, and how we can enhance our sleep

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/106zCmbMKYY

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/87j57wh5kbbfg4zmtb74mt

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Matthew Walker:

Twitter @sleepdiplomat

Web www.sleepdiplomat.com

Media Contacts:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

[email protected]

Wey Lin, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass