MasterClass Announces First Class on Graphic Design

"David revolutionized the design industry, altering the landscape and trajectory of graphic design," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His work challenges the perceptions of what graphic design should look like and in his class, his rebellious spirit will inspire members to draw from their own experiences and individuality to create unique, bold work."

In his class, Carson will explore the relationship between information and design, sharing his methods on how to cultivate creative instincts, turn mistakes into opportunities and experiment with typography and photography to communicate. Through a series of student workshops and logo design and collage demonstrations that showcase his personal portfolio, Carson will give members exclusive access to his-decision making process and share the principles behind his work, which redefined the design scene in the 1990s, leaving a lasting impact today. Best known for his cutting-edge typography, he will hone in on how typography and photography can make work more evocative, sharing his personal practices that rely on trusting your gut to guide decisions and composition. He will also break down his bold thinking for graphic design, leaning into the importance of working on an emotional and instinctual level, rather than following convention. Members will leave the class inspired to rely on their intuition, take risks and stay attuned to moments that can make their work better, whether they are graphic designers or working in another creative field.

"A huge part of graphic design, and life in general, is noticing things around you," Carson said. "It's about following your intuition, and in my class, I will teach you how to listen to it and utilize it as a design tool to take risks and create individual, meaningful work."

Self-taught, resolutely grid-free, and unafraid to speak his mind, Carson is one of the most innovative and pioneering graphic designers in the world. Through his unconventional and experimental style, Carson transformed the graphic design scene in America most notably during the 1990s, having been on the leading edge of visual communication for decades. Carson came to graphic design relatively late in life. He was a competitive surfer—ranked eighth in the world—and a California high school teacher before working as a designer. By the early '90s, Carson was the art director at Ray Gun magazine, and in 1995 he opened his own studio, David Carson Design. Credited as "one of the country's most important artists" by the Smithsonian Institute, Carson was also awarded the most distinguished honor in the profession of communication design—the AIGA Gold Medal—for his creativity and design work in 2014. Most recently, he is celebrated for creating iconic work for some of the biggest companies and most important brands in the world including Samsung, British Airways, Mercedes-Benz and MTV. Carson continues to actively educate and lecture globally and has had many one man exhibitions of his work worldwide.

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/pJgvgD-vjIc

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/rr6vqp3zb9vhwjspr8kjq997

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow David Carson:

Instagram @DavidCarsonDesign

Website davidcarsondesign.com

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

[email protected]

Leigh Wolfson, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

Daniel Coffey, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass