MasterClass Announces First-Ever Class on Holistic Fitness and Wellness

"Joe is recognized as one of the most influential individuals in the world of fitness and sport," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His unique system transcends the focus on physical appearance and offers a more holistic approach to health. In his MasterClass, he challenges the current narrative around fitness and wellness by diving deep into physical training techniques, nutritional insight and mental and emotional awareness."

For members looking to start their journey into holistic wellness, Holder's MasterClass provides the building blocks for a personalized plan. Demonstrating simple takeaways that members can incorporate into their daily lives, he shares how to get the maximum value out of simple workouts, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and conditioning and mobility, that require little to no equipment and can be done at home without the need for a gym. He also shares his signature philosophy, The Ocho System, which blends elements of mindful eating with pragmatic mental models coupled with positivity and effective workouts to promote an elevated, healthy lifestyle in an approachable and accessible way. Holder's class goes beyond helping members look good and focuses on the "why" of working out, rooted in scientific observations of what actually works. He also provides fun food insights for members to get the most out of what they eat, outlining recovery strategies and emphasizing the importance of listening to their bodies. Holder's foundational approach to health will leave members feeling confident in their own skin and motivated to kick-start their fitness journey.

"I want everyone to have access to the core fitness and wellness principles that I have used to help countless individuals on their journey towards better health." Holder said. "I am lucky to team up with MasterClass to provide the tactics I've refined over the years in a condensed, usable and accessible format to put you in a better position to take care of yourself and those around you."

As a celebrity fitness coach, Nike Master Trainer, fitness and wellness columnist for GQ magazine and consultant to some of the top companies in the world, Holder and his broad approach to wellness have been key factors in changing the lives of people around the world. Holder began his ascent in the wellness space while attending the University of Pennsylvania. As a member of the three-time Ivy League Champion football team, Holder was no stranger to experiencing muscle fatigue and chronic injuries. With the persistence of these issues, Holder began self-healing and researching training protocols which he channeled into The Ocho System philosophy. He also understood that these strategies should be made simple and accessible to everyone regardless of economic status. Challenging traditional notions of contemporary fitness, this innovative system underscores the value of understanding exercise, diet, mentality and social impact as interrelated facets of wellness. With the growing popularity of The Ocho System, Holder has been named one of the most influential individuals in the world of fitness and sport.

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/OVcNRUESqvA

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/q4fpbshmt9knsj7hpsbnkfg

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

