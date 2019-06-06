MasterClass Announces GRAMMY® & Emmy® Award-Winning Musician Itzhak Perlman To Teach Violin

"Mr. Perlman is one of the world's most renowned classical musicians," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, he gives an intimate course filled with in-depth conversations, personal anecdotes and practical advice. We are delighted to bring to our members his passion and excitement for music that has enthralled audiences around the world."

Itzhak Perlman has graced the world with his astonishing abilities, breathtaking musicality, steadfast devotion to the art, and signature wit since the 1960s. After more than a half-century of performing as a superstar violin soloist with nearly every top orchestra, every top conductor, and in every top concert hall in the world, Perlman continues to expand his horizons, conducting major orchestras and teaching at the Juilliard School in New York. He first appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" as a teenager and later studied at the Juilliard School. A violinist and conductor highly revered for his work, Perlman has performed with the world's most well known orchestras, such as the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and at prestigious events including the State Dinner for Queen Elizabeth II and the Inauguration of President Barack Obama. Throughout his career, he has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards®, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, four Emmy® Awards, the National Medal of Arts, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I hope students of my MasterClass will learn ways to improve their techniques, gain a new approach to practicing and build confidence in their performance," said Perlman. "If there's one thing that changes their lives or changes the way they play, then I've accomplished everything."

For beginner and intermediate violinists, musicians of all levels, and parents and teachers nurturing young students, Perlman's MasterClass will engage and inspire student's passion for playing the violin and appreciation for classical music. Through demonstration, workshop sessions and personal conversations, students will gain insights to improve their technical abilities and renewed inspiration. Throughout the class, Perlman plays his own Stradivarius, demonstrating bowing styles and playing techniques, and discussing strategies for sight reading and memorization.

MasterClass continues to expand its catalogue into new categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides an unprecedented collection of excellence with a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content that you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers an uncompromising cinematic experience including video lessons, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

Embed & view the trailer for Itzhak Perlman's MasterClass below:

https://youtu.be/jlp67BlkomA

Download stills here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rtddl2ols2i75q8/AAAl0SlJTw0MYrhHjTQViUOTa?dl=0

Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), RL Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling) Billy Collins (poetry)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Itzhak Perlman:

Twitter @PerlmanOfficial

Instagram @itzhakperlmanofficial

Facebook @itzhakperlmanofficial

Website www.itzhakperlman.com

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

http://www.masterclass.com/ip

