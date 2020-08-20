MasterClass Announces New Class on Ukulele with Virtuoso and Composer Jake Shimabukuro

"Jake is a musical genius," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Watching his dynamic finger work and hearing him play his iconic covers will leave MasterClass members feeling inspired and confident to learn the ukulele and make their own music."

Throughout his career, Jake Shimabukuro has challenged notions of what was possible with a ukulele through his fast and complex finger work, which has made him an internationally recognized ukulele virtuoso and composer. His professional career began when a video of him playing a rendition of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" was posted on YouTube without his knowledge, immediately going viral. He was soon dubbed the "Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele," and his career skyrocketed, leading him to release multiple albums and tour all over the world. Shimabukuro's music combines elements of various genres including jazz, blues, rock, blue grass, classical, folk, funk, Hawaiian and flamenco. A pioneer for the "true underdog of instruments," Shimabukuro has helped to propel the ukulele's presence in the musical world.

"Music has the power to truly shape who we are," said Jake Shimabukuro. "I hope that through my MasterClass people will discover that the ukulele is not just a tool to make music, but also something that can be life changing."

Shimabukuro's MasterClass will teach members the fundamentals of how to play the ukulele with tips, insights and stories from years spent developing his skills. With an inclusive and engaging teaching method, Shimabukuro breaks down ukulele basics for beginners step-by-step, showing members how to hold a ukulele, navigate the fretboard, strum effectively, achieve desired notes and develop unique sounds. He showcases his lessons in action through dynamic performances of his most iconic covers, including a breakdown of "Hallelujah" and a demonstration of how he arranges his rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody." More experienced members will learn advanced skills, from advanced chord groupings and techniques to achieving vibrato and harmonics. Shimabukuro will also take members on a song creation journey from start to finish, sharing his process, tricks and inspiration to create an original composition.

Jake Shimabukuro's class joins the 85+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku® devices. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/rnAKA4FMc6c

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/qeo43c-9m6fdk-bctmlt

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Founded in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Kelly Wearstler's design studio, Ron Finley's garden, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of classes from 85+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices with the All-Access Pass ($180/year). Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business, Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society), Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership), Sara Blakely (self-made entrepreneurship), Bob Iger (strategy and leadership), Doris Kearns Goodwin (U.S. presidential history and leadership), Chris Voss (art of negotiation), Goodby and Silverstein (advertising and creativity), RuPaul (self-expression and authenticity), Robin Roberts (effective and authentic communication)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking), Gabriela Cámara (Mexican cooking), Lynnette Marrero and Ryan Chetiyawardana (mixology), Ron Finley (gardening)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Lifestyle: Bobbi Brown (makeup and beauty), Kelly Wearstler (interior design), Brandon McMillan (dog training)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin), Danny Elfman (music for film), Sheila E. (drumming and percussion), Jake Shimabukuro (ukulele)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing), David Sedaris (storytelling and humor)

Design, Photography and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Annie Leibovitz (photography), Marc Jacobs (fashion design), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography), Will Wright (game design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Misty Copeland (ballet), Tony Hawk (skateboarding)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Neil deGrasse Tyson (scientific thinking and communication)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Jake Shimabukuro:

Twitter @JakeShimabukuro

Instagram @jakeshimabukuro

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

www.masterclass.com

