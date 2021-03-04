MasterClass Announces Niki Nakayama to Teach Modern Japanese Cooking

"Recognized as one of the finest kaiseki masters in the world, Niki has defied expectations to make Japan's most elaborate cuisine her own," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Her deep respect for tradition is apparent and used as a foundational teaching tool, but her ability to adapt simple cooking techniques with her own creative spin is what makes her an innovator. In her MasterClass, our members will get a look into her ever-evolving seasonal narrative and be guided through her process of transforming quality ingredients into carefully constructed, imaginative and delicious creations."

In her MasterClass, Nakayama and her wife and sous chef, Carole Iida-Nakayama, will share the foundational elements members need on their journey through kaiseki cooking, from the history and philosophy of kaiseki to Japanese pantry essentials, traditional tools and knife skills. Members will learn a variety of cooking techniques used to prepare seven courses, including making dashi—a staple of Japanese cooking—perfecting rice, quick-pickling vegetables, slicing sashimi, and steaming, grilling and frying fish using both tempura and karaage methods. Regardless of cooking experience, members will leave Nakayama's class inspired to put their own creative spin on Japanese home cooking and feel a deeper appreciation for the care, patience, connection and gratitude of modern kaiseki.

"Cooking is about more than food. It's about inviting people in, welcoming a shared moment and appreciating the ideas and philosophies behind what makes Japanese food so wonderful," Nakayama said. "In my MasterClass, Carole and I want to share our knowledge with you so that you can bring your culinary innovations to life and share your skills and knowledge with others."

As a Japanese American woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, Nakayama had an unconventional culinary journey in Japanese cuisine. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Nakayama started her career at the popular restaurant Takao. Committed to exploring new techniques, she embarked on a three-year working tour throughout Japan, sampling her way through different regional flavors and immersing herself in the essentials of Japanese cuisine, both traditional and cutting-edge. It was in Japan that Nakayama learned about the art of kaiseki. Today, she owns and operates one of Los Angeles' most esteemed restaurants, n/naka, which was named one of Food & Wine's 30 best restaurants in the world, and is one of six Los Angeles restaurants to have received two Michelin stars in the 2019-2020 edition of the Michelin Guide. At n/naka, Nakayama and Iida-Nakayama provide a unique dining experience that reflects the ever-changing rhythms of the Earth by taking the freshest seasonal ingredients and presenting them in their most natural states. Through a meaningful balance of both traditional and modern techniques, Nakayama has redefined the concept of kaiseki.

