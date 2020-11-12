MasterClass Announces Parris Goebel to Teach Creativity in Choreography

"Parris has choreographed for some of the biggest names in the music industry," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Her MasterClass teaches us how to unleash the creative being within—it is both a how-to and a how-to-be, offering invaluable lessons and inspiration for anyone looking to find their creative voice."

A New Zealand native, Goebel found her love of dance at the age of 10 before she formed the all-female dance group ReQuest, and later opened her own studio, the Palace Dance Studio, in Auckland. In 2012, she caught the eye of global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who hired Goebel to choreograph some numbers for her "Dance Again" world tour. Goebel went on to choreograph and direct Justin Bieber's global hit video for "Sorry," currently holding more than 3.3 billion views on YouTube; it's one of the 13 videos she directed that make up Bieber's "Purpose: The Movement" series. Now one of the most coveted choreographers of all time, Goebel has worked with iconic artists including Janet Jackson, Ciara, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Blackpink, Shakira and more. She's also worked extensively with Rihanna for more than five years, collaborating on the singer's Savage X Fenty show, which led to a 2020 Emmy nomination for Goebel. She dominated headlines when she released her own dance video for Bieber's 2020 single "Yummy," followed by choreographing Jennifer Lopez's halftime show for Super Bowl LIV, which showcased members of her award-winning dance crew, the Royal Family. Goebel is set to direct her first feature film "Murder on the Dance Floor," which is an adaptation of her acclaimed street-dance-based production.

"I always knew that I wanted to create things that inspired young people and I turned that into my superpower," Goebel said. "In my MasterClass, I'll share the secrets and techniques to my creative process because when you can express confidence as a leader, choreographer and director, it's contagious."

Designed for anyone who wants to find their creative voice, Goebel's MasterClass will give members a unique window into her creative process, from the inner work she has done to hone her style to a breakdown of how she choreographs and directs live dance performances and music videos. Through honest and vulnerable storytelling, Goebel will open up about her personal journey, from starting a studio at age 17 to pursuing her passion around the world, sharing insights on how to unlock creativity, develop your brand and harness the power of what makes you unique. Goebel will show members how to find their unique voice by letting their spirit go free, allowing them to unleash the creative being within.

For members looking to elevate their skills as a choreographer or music video director, Goebel will break down how to choreograph a large-scale dance routine, including selecting music, building choreography, adding dynamics and perfecting every detail and movement. Goebel will give members rare access to never-before-seen case studies of some of her most iconic choreography for Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Ciara's "Level Up," offering tips on how to work with artists, approach directing for the screen, casting and finding the best camera angles. Members will not only discover how to use dance and creativity to become masters in any field, they will also come away feeling inspired to find their own voice.

