MasterClass Announces Penn & Teller to Teach the Art of Magic

"Penn & Teller have captivated audiences with their magic for over four decades," said David Rogier, co-founder, and CEO of MasterClass. "Their MasterClass provides a behind the curtain look at how to perform magic as well as insights around the psychology and morality of tricking an audience. We're thrilled to have Penn & Teller bring their magic to MasterClass."

For over 40 years, Penn & Teller have defied labels by transforming magic shows and comedy performances through sold-out runs on Broadway, world tours and Emmy-winning TV specials. Performing around the world to mass audiences, Penn & Teller have been recognized by The Academy of Magical Arts winning "Magicians of The Year" twice, and have been awarded "Las Vegas Magicians of the Year" an astounding eight times. Their 18-year run at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino makes them the longest-running act in Las Vegas history. They've also gained notoriety on television for their acclaimed Showtime series, Penn & Teller: BS!, which was nominated for 13 Emmys and is the network's longest-running series. Currently, they host the hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! for The CW Network, on which up-and-comers and magic veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in the duo's hit Las Vegas stage show.

"Magic provides a sense of astonishment when a trick is performed," said Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller. "It's a form of theater where you willingly suspend your disbelief. Our MasterClass is a combination of our philosophies of magic, trick demonstrations and understanding key elements of the performance, all bringing you to where what you see and what you know collide."

Penn & Teller's MasterClass is for magic enthusiasts of all levels who have an open mind and genuine curiosity about illusion, memory, and the principles of performance. Through demonstration and in-depth instruction, they will teach the fundamental building blocks of magic and how to do magic tricks that are the basis for some of their own stage show. By sharing their techniques, Penn & Teller will help students gain skills in mastering entertaining card tricks, sleight of hand techniques, and ways to use misdirection and optical illusions in magic.

MasterClass continues to expand its catalogue into new categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides educational, inspiring, and engaging classes taught by the world's greatest minds. With more than 55 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

Embed & view the trailer for Penn and Teller's MasterClass below:

https://youtu.be/7xwAEdokypA

Download stills here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/csn8h8rvs5ahmfk/AADMcaA8CZa0vs3XC18xViUka?dl=0

Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), RL Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Billy Collins (poetry)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Penn and Teller:

Instagram @PennAndTeller

Facebook @PennAndTeller

Website Penn and Teller Website

SOURCE MasterClass