MasterClass Announces Poker Hall of Famer Phil Ivey to Teach Poker Strategy

"Phil is indisputably one of the best poker players of our time," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Phil's MasterClass provides a view into his strategy that he's never shared before."

As one of the most decorated poker players, Ivey is regarded by many in the poker community as the best all-around player in the world. With ten World Series of Poker bracelets before the age of 40, Ivey is the youngest player in history to accomplish this feat and is now tied for the second most bracelet wins of all-time. Ivey's aggressive and enigmatic table presence has led him to nine World Poker Tour final tables and one win. As a Poker Hall of Famer, Ivey is a true master of all forms of poker beyond Texas Hold'em and has established himself as best-in- class in games such as Razz, Pot Limit Omaha, and 7 Card Stud.

"In my generation, the good poker players would never share their tricks of the trade," said Ivey. "In my MasterClass, I open up for the first time about my strategy, my approach, table positioning and how to read opponents. I want to share what I've learned throughout my career in the hopes of helping players gain an appreciation for the sport as well as improve their mental game to advance professionally."

Phil Ivey's MasterClass targets intermediate to advanced poker players aiming to learn poker strategies that will take their game to the next level. For the first time ever, he shares his approach to the game, including masking tells, betting strategies, cash games and the mental game. By analyzing footage of famous hands, Ivey explains his thought process on how to capitalize on opportunities, and teaches poker strategy, tips, and tactics that students can incorporate into their own play. His MasterClass also provides an exclusive look inside his personal life as he opens up about his journey to success, from discovering the game at his grandfather's barbershop, to losing sight of important relationships during his early success, and more.

MasterClass continues to expand and grow its catalogue of categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com, the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android, and Apple TV.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

