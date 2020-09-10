MasterClass Announces Queer Eye's Tan France to Teach Style for Everyone

"Tan's mastery lies in his ability to transform people's lives through personal style, self-discovery, and confidence," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His MasterClass peels back the curtain on his process and offers practical tips for members to come away feeling inspired to find and develop their own style to feel like the best version of themselves."

France started his career working for some of the world's leading brands before launching his own successful women's clothing company, Kingdom & State. Best known for his role as fashion expert for the Netflix series Queer Eye, he became one of the first openly gay Muslim and South Asian men on a mainstream television program. France is also the host of the digital series Dressing Funny, where he styles some of the world's most popular comedians. In 2019, France released his memoir, Naturally Tan, which became a New York Times bestseller in Hardcover Nonfiction and a Sunday Times bestseller in the U.K. France resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his husband, Rob France.

"An investment in style is an investment in yourself and your happiness," said France. "I'm excited to help members find their own confidence by looking into their closet and discovering who they want to be and how they want to feel. It's different from anything I've ever done before."

For members who are just beginning to approach style for the first time or those who feel stuck in a style rut, France's MasterClass offers practical tips on how to find and develop their own personal style to feel like the best versions of themselves. Drawing from his experience styling on and off camera for the past 20 years, France dives into the fundamentals of style focusing on two easy-to-follow rules⁠—knowing proportions and knowing yourself. Building on the foundational tools of proportion and fit, he also explores how to create a capsule wardrobe and how to confidently mix and match color, pattern, and texture. Members will learn practical lessons on how to shop for clothes, dress for work, and navigate fashion trends as well as get a behind-the-scenes look at how France works his transformational magic on Queer Eye. Through simple, straightforward guidelines, members will leave feeling inspired to find the most stylish, confident version of themselves.

France's MasterClass joins the 85+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku® devices. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

