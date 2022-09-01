MasterClass Announces Renowned Psychotherapist Esther Perel to Teach Relational Intelligence

New York Times bestselling author introduces a new framework for both personal and professional relationships, "Building Blocks of Relational Intelligence," exclusive to MasterClass members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel will teach a class on relational intelligence. In her class, Perel will teach members how to communicate better, set boundaries, and build the emotional intelligence they need to improve the quality of their lives in the bedroom, boardroom, and beyond. Perel's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Esther Perel for MasterClass

"As a renowned psychotherapist, Esther shines a light on a truth we often forget—our experiences in life create a relationship résumé that doesn't just disappear the moment we enter the office," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "As we all seek more connection, Esther teaches us the framework for understanding this relationship résumé so that we can communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships—at home, at work, in person and remotely."

Exclusively for MasterClass, Perel has combined all of her teachings on personal and professional relationships into one unique framework—"Building Blocks of Relational Intelligence"—to help members explore their connections with everyone in their lives. As part of this framework, Perel deconstructs our "relationship résumés" to unlock how we communicate, manage power dynamics, build trust, handle uncertainty and address conflict. Perel also taps into Jewish mysticism and the works of Octavio Paz and Roland Barthes to reframe the erotic as a feeling of aliveness, vitality and serendipity that is relevant not just in the bedroom, but in developing vibrant relations in every facet of our lives.

"Cultivating strong relationships is foundational to staying connected in an increasingly disconnected and remote world," Perel said. "I've devoted my career to studying relational dynamics because the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. I'm excited to share my approach with members so that they can connect deeper with others and create more successful personal and professional relationships."

Perel is recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City and serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world. Her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Perel is also an executive producer and host of the popular podcasts Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?. Her latest project is "Where Should We Begin—A Game of Stories With Esther Perel."

