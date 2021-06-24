MasterClass Announces Robin Arzón to Teach Mental Strength

"From litigator to ultramarathoner, bestselling author and Peloton's head instructor, Robin is no stranger to overcoming and embracing pivotal life moments," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Part of what makes this class stand out is Robin—she is fierce and a force to be reckoned with. In her class, she shares how to find purpose through every chapter and challenge. Anyone seeking more in their lives, whether it's embracing a new fitness routine, starting a new career or establishing life goals for themselves will benefit greatly from Robin's class."

Infused with her tough love, Arzón will talk members through setting a foundation for long-term goals and dreams by identifying their purpose, discovering their greatness and seeking out superheroes—while also unleashing their own superhero within—creating healthy daily habits and turning "why me" into "try me." Arzón will teach members how to empower themselves to reach their true potential by sharing how physical health and the mind-body connection work in tandem and are crucial for harnessing their power. She'll also walk through visualization techniques such as journaling and creating mantras and vision boards to help members evolve, tell their own stories and achieve their goals. Members will walk away from Arzón's class feeling inspired to take the next step, no matter how big or small, to unlock their confidence and pursue their dreams.

"I know change is possible because I witness it every day. You're never too young or too old to reinvent your story, and I'm excited to share my knowledge on how to do exactly that," Arzón said. "In my class, I will give you the tools to find your purpose, know your worth, dream bigger, feel stronger and level up!"

Arzón is a former corporate litigation attorney turned wellness professional. She is the vice president of fitness programming and head instructor at Peloton and New York Times bestselling author of Shut Up And Run. Arzón is also an ultramarathoner, having run more than 50 races—including three 50-mile ultramarathons, one 100-mile race and five marathons in five days as part of the MS Run the US campaign in honor of her mother. She is a Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) certified running coach, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer, certified Pilates instructor and Pre/Postnatal training specialist. In 2020, Arzón was named one of the most influential people on Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJAH593Oon8

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/vhpmt5r5f96nn8q4t982pjz

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

