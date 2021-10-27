MasterClass Announces Valen Tong as Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining MasterClass, Tong served as CFO and most recently as Chief Business Officer of Beauty for All Industries (BFA), home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world—IPSY and BoxyCharm. There, she helped scale the business to over $1 billion in revenue and 20 million community members. With more than two decades of global experience driving growth at both private and public companies including Brookstone and Procter & Gamble,Tong's expertise spans industries, including direct to consumer, B2B and digital and technology-enabled platforms in the United States, Australia and Asia.

"Valen has experience scaling breakthrough companies, as well as a deep understanding of our consumer," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "She is the right person to lead us through our next phase of growth, growth that will unlock enhanced learning opportunities for our current members and new audiences."

"The importance of lifelong learning was instilled in me at a young age," said Tong. "I'm excited to join a team that is transforming lives through learning and help drive growth and innovation across the business."

Tong also previously held leadership positions at Graphic Packaging International, Arthur Andersen and PwC.

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

