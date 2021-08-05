MasterClass Expands Business Category With Class on Custom Designing a Unique Career Path

"As the youngest editor-in-chief hired at Condé Nast and as a leading expert and advocate for the next generation, Elaine has shown that it is possible to build a sustainable career that feeds your soul and individual desires," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "With millions of people currently reevaluating their career paths and direction, Elaine gives members the tools and advice needed to create their own path, whether they're looking to pivot or take a leap toward uncharted territory."

With openness and vulnerability, Welteroth shares stories from her own career and offers a career blueprint to help members build the career of their dreams, including unearthing their "Zone of Genius"—the sweet spot at the intersection of passions, talents, values and skills—and constructing a "Mind Map." Breaking down the mentors, friends and family who have guided her throughout her career, Welteroth talks about the importance of relationships and offers advice on how to build a network and "board of advisers." Welteroth will teach members how to navigate imposter syndrome, gain their confidence and prevent the voices around them—and inside them—from discouraging their dreams. Members will also learn how to carve out job opportunities, prioritize work-life balance, defeat writer's block, navigate cancel culture and more. Members will walk away from Welteroth's class inspired to get comfortable with change, and to rethink their path for success outside the corporate structure and what it means to have a diverse and successful career.

"This class is for all the creative entrepreneurs, the mid-career pivoters and big dreamers who just need a little bit of help figuring out how to map out exactly how you're gonna make all of your career dreams happen in this one lifetime," Welteroth said. "The reality is there is no one-size-fits-all approach to success. Your approach needs to be custom designed for you, and I want to help you craft the plan to make it happen."

Welteroth is an award-winning journalist known for her groundbreaking work at the helm of Teen Vogue where, in 2017, she was appointed the youngest editor-in-chief at a Condé Nast publication. Welteroth has interviewed President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. She was appointed cultural ambassador for Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative. She has written for the hit show Grown-ish and has appeared on camera for a range of media outlets including ABC News and Netflix. Her debut book, More Than Enough, became an instant bestseller in 2019 and received an NAACP Image Award in 2020.

