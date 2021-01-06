MasterClass Expands C-Suite with Announcement of Vanna Krantz as Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining MasterClass, Krantz most recently served as CFO of Disney Streaming Services successfully launching both ESPN+, the largest global DTC sports streaming offering, and Disney+, which reached 26 million paid subscribers within seven weeks and launched in 14 international countries in nine months. During Krantz's tenure, she was responsible for building the finance organization and the business systems, functions and processes globally to support the division.

"Vanna has scaled some of the largest streaming platforms quickly and strategically," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "She's a world class leader who will help push us into our next stage of growth, providing even greater access to learning from the world's best."

"I am thrilled to join the MasterClass team, which has made such an impact on its members' lives and within the streaming world," said Krantz. "I look forward to working across the organization to drive long-term growth and scale the team and platform."

Krantz also previously served as the CFO and a board member for Bamtech Media and held three different divisional CFO roles at Thomson Reuters. She currently serves as the Audit Chair and a board member for Skillz Inc., a mobile gaming company.

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

