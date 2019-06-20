MasterClass Expands Culinary Repertoire with Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura

"Massimo is one of the most influential chefs and has been recognized twice for having the best restaurant in the world," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His dishes are innovative, delicious, beautiful and full of heart. We're thrilled to have him join MasterClass and share with our members his modern, unique approach to traditional Italian cooking."

A leading figure in modern Italian cooking, Bottura hails from the Emilia-Romagna region of Northern Italy. After training with renowned chef Alain Ducasse, Bottura opened Osteria Francescana in his hometown of Modena in 1995. Since 2013, the three-Michelin star restaurant has held a perennial top three spot on The World's 50 Best Restaurants, winning the top honor in 2016 and 2018. He also strayed off the beaten culinary path by collaborating with Italian fashion brand Gucci and launching concept restaurant Gucci Osteria in Florence and just recently, their pop-up in Singapore. Bottura is also known as a huge advocate for food resourcefulness and founder of Food for Soul, a non-profit organization conceived to build culture as a way of empowering communities and advocating for more equitable food systems. In 2017, he released his cookbook Bread is Gold and recently has been named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People 2019.

"To me, cooking is an act of love," said Massimo Bottura. "In my MasterClass, we will reimagine cooking. I'll teach you how to develop your own mental palate and bring to life your creativity and emotions through your dishes. I hope to ignite a similar passion I have for cooking in each and every one of my MasterClass students."

Bottura's MasterClass welcomes aspiring professional chefs and home cooks of all levels. With the help of his sous chef Taka, he will guide his students through the step-by-step preparation of re-imagined versions of 12 traditional dishes particularly from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Featured dishes include Tagliatelle with Ragu and Tortellini, Pumpkin Risotto and his world-famous Emilia Burger. Bottura will also share his passion for reducing food waste by creating Passatelli with "Broth of Everything" and "Better Than Panettone" Souffle. Beyond learning to create a number of beloved Italian dishes, students will understand how to apply new ideas to traditional recipes, inspiring them to tap into their own creativity in the kitchen, develop their own palates and approach cooking with their own passion and joy.

MasterClass, which recently won a James Beard Award for "Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional," continues to expand and grow its catalogue of categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

