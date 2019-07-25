MasterClass Expands Literary Category with Award-Winning Writer Joyce Carol Oates Teaching the Art of the Short Story

"Joyce is one of today's most powerful writers and a master of the short story," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "She's unafraid to explore taboo and the darker side of humanity. She pushes all of us to explore our daily scramble for existence. She's an amazing teacher and we are honored to have her on MasterClass."

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Oates has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled mastery across a range of literary genres. Having published her first novel, With Shuddering Fall, in 1962, Oates's impact on literature and poetry was swift and significant, winning the National Book Award just seven years later for her novel, them. Since then, Oates has received many of the industry's most coveted honors including two O. Henry Awards for short fiction, the National Humanities Medal for her contribution to the humanities, the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in Short Story and recognition as a Pulitzer Prize finalist for three of her novels and two collections of short stories. Her contributions to the form remain timeless and impactful -- a fact that was recognized in 2019 when Oates was chosen as the recipient of the Jerusalem Prize, which is awarded to writers exploring themes of "freedom of the individual in society" throughout their body of work. Beyond the accolades that her poems, essays, novels, and plays have received, Oates's oeuvre is celebrated and studied by many for its deeply complex themes and depictions of the horrors of everyday life.

"Writing is about taking risks and exploring the things that often scare us most in our own lives," said Joyce Carol Oates. "In my course, I want students to walk away with more than just a better understanding of structure, language and pacing -- I want students to find the confidence to tell stories within themselves that they never realized existed."

Designed for beginning to intermediate-level students who write or would like to write fiction, Oates's course will not only help users become better writers of short stories but also teach them new strategies for thinking about their work. Students will have a unique opportunity to explore the art and craft of reading and writing short fiction from the prolific literary legend and esteemed writer. Starting with foundational skills, Oates explores methods for finding ideas in the world and shaping them into stories, as well as completing short pieces to help build confidence as a writer. Oates's course pushes students to access new ideas, by using short-form fiction to craft longer, more complex narratives. More seasoned writers will benefit from developing a mastery of editing and critical thinking.

MasterClass continues to expand and grow its catalogue of categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of members. MasterClass provides a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. Courses can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

