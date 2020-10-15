MasterClass Highlights Modern Middle Eastern Cooking with Yotam Ottolenghi

"Yotam's inventive approach to cooking flavorful, visually irresistible food has changed the way we look at vegetable-forward dishes," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His MasterClass will empower members to walk into the kitchen without stress and provide an understanding of how layering flavors can create rich culinary experiences with a variety of ingredients."

Expected to follow his father into academia, Jerusalem native Ottolenghi instead moved to England to indulge his lifelong love of food by studying at Le Cordon Bleu London. Soon after, Ottolenghi found work as a pastry chef, and eventually met Palestinian chef Sami Tamimi. Together, they created Ottolenghi, a restaurant and deli that became a London phenomenon. Drawing on the inspirational and innovative cuisine served at his restaurant, Ottolenghi published his first cookbook, Ottolenghi, which took his success global. Ottolenghi has authored eight bestselling cookbooks, selling more than 5 million copies worldwide, is a regular contributor to The Guardian and The New York Times and owns six restaurants and delis throughout central London. Ottolenghi's books have been named among the best of the year by the San Francisco Chronicle and NPR. His third book, Jerusalem, was awarded Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals and Best International Cookbook by the James Beard Foundation. And, in October 2020, Ottolenghi published his newest cookbook, Ottolenghi Flavor.

"Food is all about the experience and telling a story through complex flavors, colors and depth," said Yotam Ottolenghi. "I want to be constantly jolted and surprised when I eat. My MasterClass is a multilayered experience. There are several lessons, and in each one you're going to get something that's different from the other, from big spreads that I love to colorful vegetable platters."

In his MasterClass, Ottolenghi will teach the fundamentals of modern Middle Eastern cuisine through simple-to-follow recipes, emphasizing bold colors, flavors and the use of worldly ingredients. Ottolenghi introduces members to a casual approach to eating through his selection of functional spreads for stress-free entertaining, from brunch spreads with berry labneh and green shakshuka to mezze spreads with muhammara and hummus. Members will also learn stand-alone recipes for main courses, the art of presentation, and how to create homemade condiments that work both with the recipes taught in the class and as staples to have on hand for future meals. Layered within detailed cooking instruction, Ottolenghi shares intimate stories of his childhood in Jerusalem, how he gathers inspiration for recipes from around the world and insider tips and tricks he's learned over the years. Members will walk away from this class feeling more at ease in the kitchen and with the confidence to create an incredible array of Middle Eastern dishes.

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/P1FGa_7wq-g

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/rgf46w79pbfgf35c4smzb4sg

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 90+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable workbooks help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Yotam Ottolenghi:

Twitter @ottolenghi

Instagram @ottolenghi

Facebook @ottolenghi

Media Contacts:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

[email protected]

Wey Lin, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass