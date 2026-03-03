MasterClass Launches AI and Medicine to Help Members Navigate Modern Healthcare

Learn how to describe symptoms clearly, interpret lab results, and prepare for doctor visits using AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health, a new Original Series that gives members practical tools to understand and navigate modern healthcare using artificial intelligence. The series is taught by three leading experts: Dr. Suchi Saria, John C. Malone endowed chair in Computer Science and Medicine at Johns Hopkins and founder and CEO of Bayesian Health; Dr. Raj Manrai, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School; and Dr. Adam Rodman, physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. The series is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

In AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health, members will learn how AI is already influencing diagnoses, lab interpretation and treatment decisions—and how to use these tools responsibly. The series introduces a clinician-backed framework for describing symptoms clearly, helping AI generate more relevant, personalized insights. Members will also learn how to evaluate AI outputs, verify sources, recognize when results require physician follow-up, and protect personal health information. The instructors demonstrate how AI can support appointment preparation, specialist research and interpretation of lab and imaging reports while reinforcing when human clinical judgment is essential.

AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health: Explains how large language models analyze medical information through pattern recognition and shows how structured symptom framing—covering timing, location, intensity, context and change—can lead to better AI responses. Members will learn how to simplify complex outputs using the "rule of threes": Assess model confidence, verify medical sources and avoid worst-case spiraling.

Explains how large language models analyze medical information through pattern recognition and shows how structured symptom framing—covering timing, location, intensity, context and change—can lead to better AI responses. Members will learn how to simplify complex outputs using the "rule of threes": Assess model confidence, verify medical sources and avoid worst-case spiraling. Using AI With Your Doctor: Focuses on making the most of limited appointment time. Members will learn how to create a one-page "smart visit brief" that organizes concerns, possible causes and expectations before entering the exam room. The instructors share how AI can help research primary care doctors and specialists, interpret lab results in plain language while awaiting physician follow-up, and draft concise messages to clinicians when new symptoms arise.

Focuses on making the most of limited appointment time. Members will learn how to create a one-page "smart visit brief" that organizes concerns, possible causes and expectations before entering the exam room. The instructors share how AI can help research primary care doctors and specialists, interpret lab results in plain language while awaiting physician follow-up, and draft concise messages to clinicians when new symptoms arise. AI for Wellness and Beyond: Expands beyond appointments to show how AI can support long-term health management. Members will learn how to build a personal health database that organizes medical records, lab trends and wearable data into a searchable, evolving file. The instructors demonstrate how AI can detect patterns across sleep, activity and symptoms; generate evidence-informed meal plans and workout routines; and summarize complex medical documents into accessible language for more informed conversations with clinicians.

AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health joins Achieve More With AI and AI Strategy at Work, expanding MasterClass's growing slate of AI-focused offerings.

MasterClass is the personalized learning platform that unlocks human potential with the world's best instructors. A membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku®. Learn negotiation from Chris Voss. Build a business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Navigate relationships with Esther Perel. Make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson.

Beyond its core membership, MasterClass offers advanced learning experiences built for the AI era. MasterClass Executive is an AI-native business education experience for working professionals who want to advance their careers, without pausing them or taking on debt. MasterClass On Call enables members to practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations through AI-powered roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates , developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills for fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that build essential skills across all levels of an enterprise.

