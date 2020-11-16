MasterClass Launches Inspiring Campaign Featuring Current and Upcoming MasterClass Instructors Issa Rae, Alicia Keys and Neil deGrasse Tyson

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we have so much to learn from each other," said David Schriber, CMO of MasterClass. "The MasterClass platform is rooted in self-empowerment through learning, so we owe it to ourselves to share our voices and take action with courage. As we wrap a year unlike any other, we wanted 'The World Could Use One of You' to inspire people to be their best selves in service of each other."

The Films

"The World Could Use One of You" reaches the hearts and minds of people open to change, providing a creative space for self-reflection. Featuring three films that underscore the power and importance of being one's best self, each film is inspired by the influential words of the instructors themselves.

Mirror Affirmations : Narrated by Issa Rae , this film encourages people who may not always see themselves represented in culture, to be that representation. You don't need to look for a mirror, you are the mirror. For yourself and for others.

: Narrated by , this film encourages people who may not always see themselves represented in culture, to be that representation. You don't need to look for a mirror, you are the mirror. For yourself and for others. Your Words Create Your World : To launch her new MasterClass, Alicia Keys reminds people of the power we all have to shape our world – through every word we think, say, write or sing.

: To launch her new MasterClass, reminds people of the power we all have to shape our world – through every word we think, say, write or sing. You & the Universe: Narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, this film reminds us of our bigness in this universe. Though it's easy to feel small at times, we are bigger than we think. Because the universe is within each of us.

The Directors

MasterClass tapped famed artist and creative visionary Jenn Nkiru to bring the new campaign to life. Known for her work on the iconic music video "Apeshit" by the Carters and Black Is King, the monumental visual album by Beyoncé, Nkiru worked to create an ethereal yet resounding visual experience that offers the perfect culmination to a challenging year. Nkiru also brought on Todd Tourso, frequent collaborator and creative director for Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, to work on Your Words Create Your World, the film featuring Alicia Keys.

"It has been an incredible journey working on this campaign as it's given me the opportunity to creatively showcase the value of empowering yourself and those around you," Nkiru said. "That message is more important now than ever before, and each of these films offers a sense of hope and resilience during a time when the world needs it the most."

Creative development of the campaign was executed by Anomaly LA, with media planning and buying by Exverus and Tatari. "The World Could Use One of You" is featured through broadcast, print, digital and out-of-home advertising, including billboards in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Embed & view the films and stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/9789w48r6wkjgcsstsbkf764

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 90+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

