MasterClass, Women's Health Advocate Halle Berry and Leading Health Experts Come Together for Stigma-Breaking Class on Menopause

"I am so honored to launch the first-ever women's health class on MasterClass. It's time we dismantle the culture of silence and shame around this life stage that affects half of the population," said Berry.

"Every woman, if she's blessed enough to live long enough, goes through this transition," said Berry. "Women deserve to navigate menopause with confidence—and that's why I've embarked on my journey at Respin to build out a community around this topic—because I knew that I had to. Partnering with MasterClass is an incredible force multiplier to make sure women understand the basics of menopause—it covers everything I wish I'd known about my changing body. This is the class that women deserve and the world needs."

Joining Berry will be Dr. Jen Gunter, acclaimed OB-GYN and bestselling author of The Menopause Manifesto; Dr. Judith Joseph, award-winning psychiatrist and expert in women's mental health and author of High Functioning; Dr. Emily Jacobs, renowned neuroscientist and expert in brain health, hormones and aging; and Dr. Lori Brotto, leading clinician-scientist in women's sexual health. Together, they will share the basics of menopause, spanning topics like what happens to the brain during this natural phase, how to prepare for menopause and how to navigate conversations around sex.

By taking this class, members will:

Discover how hormones impact their physical, emotional and mental health, and gain insights into this transformative life stage.

Learn practical strategies for managing symptoms like night sweats, brain fog and sleep disruption. They'll also get tips on everyday lifestyle changes to help support their overall health during menopause, including improving bone health for a stronger future.

Get guidance onmindy ka being proactive at the doctor's office, when and whether to consider hormone replacement therapy and how to confidently advocate for their well-being.

Explore topics like desire, body composition and the effects of menopause on libido, gaining confidence to navigate conversations about sex and intimacy with their partner.

Hear inspiring firsthand personal stories from women who've been through it all, including Berry.

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best.

About Halle Berry & Respin:

Halle Berry is an acclaimed actor, director, producer, advocate, and entrepreneur, celebrated for her groundbreaking achievements in both the entertainment industry and women's health advocacy. In 2002, Berry made history as the first African American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in Monster's Ball. Her diverse filmography includes iconic roles in films like X-Men, Die Another Day, Gothika and The Union. More recently, she expanded her creative portfolio by directing, producing, and starring in BRUISED, a release which debuted as #1 on Netflix and further established her as a multifaceted talent.

In recent years, Berry has focused her attention on health, wellness and longevity particularly in addressing women's health issues. A passionate advocate for women's health, especially around menopause, she founded Respin , a first of its kind female longevity brand that empowers women through their midlife journey. With Respin, Berry aims to provide women with a vibrant community that supports connection, confidence, and well-being during the transition through menopause and beyond as well as high-quality, science-backed products. The brand focuses on providing solutions at the intersection of science, technology, and community to help women navigate this life stage with ease and grace.

In addition to her work with Respin, Berry has partnered with U.S. senators to advocate for better menopause care through the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women's Health Act. This legislation proposes $275 million in funding to improve menopause-related healthcare, education, and public awareness. Drawing from her own experiences, Berry has been vocal about destigmatizing menopause and promoting better healthcare options for women. Her contributions were recognized when she was named one of the inaugural honorees in TIME100: Health, alongside leading scientists and medical professionals.

Halle Berry continues to inspire through both her entertainment career and her advocacy, using her platform to champion causes that deeply impact women's lives, particularly in health and wellness.

