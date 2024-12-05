MasterControl Announces AI-Powered Document Summarizer Beta Program

Document Summarizer software solution assists quality teams to improve document management processes, ultimately ensuring they can help their organization maintain the high standards required to meet regulatory requirements.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and next-generation manufacturing execution software for life sciences, today announced a new beta program for its AI-powered Document Summarizer. As the third tool released in MasterControl's GxPAssist AI suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Document Summarizer eliminates hours of manual work freeing up users to focus on delivering life-saving products.

Life sciences organizations must adhere to regulatory and compliance standards that require quality management teams to keep extensive libraries of highly technical documents like standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions, validation reports, and more. Quality Managers must generate summaries and descriptions for all of these documents to concisely and accurately indicate each document's content and function, note any changes between versions, and make it easier to search for and locate documents in the system. Summarization is a time-consuming, manual process and can be subjective based on author or editor, which can lead to inconsistencies. Document Summarizer is designed to help standardize processes and streamline these tasks, helping users save time by instantly generating succinct summaries, descriptions, keywords, and change summaries while maintaining compliance and consistency across documents and revisions.

"We know the high standards our customers are held to by regulatory bodies globally," said MasterControl Chief Product Officer Sue Marchant. "With Document Summarizer and other AI capabilities now in the MasterControl platform, we can assist users within pharmaceutical, medical device, and other industries to make their processes more efficient, while maintaining compliance. We work with hundreds of customers globally who will benefit from adopting this assistive technology that allows them to safely and effectively optimize their document management processes, allowing them to deliver products to patients faster."

As more life sciences and other regulated companies empower their employees to use AI, MasterControl ensures safe and secure adoption of these advanced technologies. AI tools like Document Summarizer, along with the recently released Document Translator, and Exam Generator from MasterControl are carefully designed assistants that seamlessly integrate into internal processes like document management, empowering organizations to confidently enhance and optimize their existing workflows. The GxPAssist AI suite is built on MasterControl's secure platform. All LLMs used are customized by MasterControl and the output is run through proprietary post-processing for quality and accuracy.

"[Document Summarizer] is an extremely useful feature since many times I have seen document revisions summarized inadequately throughout my career, which makes it difficult to understand how a document has changed over time." – MasterControl Document Summarizer Beta Participant

To learn more about the Document Summarizer Beta Program, visit: https://www.mastercontrol.com/gxpassist/

