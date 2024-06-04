MasterControl Announces Masters of Excellence Award Winners at the Masters Conference in Dublin

DUBLIN, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, hosted the prestigious Masters Conference in Dublin, Ireland. During the May 14-16 event, MasterControl announced the winners of the Masters of Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in quality and manufacturing innovation. These annual awards honor MasterControl customers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and excellence in their respective fields.

Four individuals and companies were recognized this year for their exceptional contributions to quality and manufacturing innovation. The award categories and winners are as follows:

Quality Champion: Rose Koenings, Manager of Global MasterControl QMS at Sterling Pharma Solutions

Quality Champion award winner Rose Koenings has played a pivotal role in configuring MasterControl for four Sterling sites, including two of the largest sites in the UK and Ireland. As the global MasterControl QMS system administrator and manager, Rose oversees subadmins across Sterling's network of sites. She has been instrumental in migrating data, upgrading MasterControl solutions, and developing strategic plans for implementations. Rose's commitment to promoting standardization and continuous improvement has had a significant impact on Sterling's global operations.

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing: bioMérieux

The Digital Transformation in Manufacturing award was presented to bioMérieux, a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics. Sébastien Roussel, Business Process Owner at bioMérieux, accepted the award on behalf of the company. bioMérieux has successfully implemented the MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence (Mx) solution across multiple sites, integrating with ERP and shop floor equipment. The adoption of Mx has streamlined the company's processes, improved data access and usability, and allowed for seamless compliance with industry standards. bioMérieux's dedication to digital transformation and innovation has resulted in significant improvements in manufacturing performance.

Excellence in Analytics: BAT

British American Tobacco (BAT), represented by Emma-Jayne Bean and Fernanda Abad, received the Excellence in Analytics award. BAT has been actively involved in the development of MasterControl's Insights feature since its inception. Their insights and contributions have been instrumental in guiding the project team and improving data analysis. Through use of insights, BAT has achieved substantial time savings and has successfully customized reports to meet the company's specific needs. BAT's dedication to leveraging analytics for informed decision-making has been pivotal in driving quality assurance (QA) successes.

Innovation Excellence: Compass Pathways

Joanne Berry, Quality Director of Manufacturing and Operations, accepted the Innovation Excellence award on behalf of Compass Pathways. Compass Pathways is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Compass is researching new treatments for difficult-to-treat mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anorexia nervosa.

The Masters of Excellence Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of these individuals and companies and their commitment to delivering life-changing products to people around the world.

"Helping our customers succeed is the most important thing we do, so we're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate their achievements through the Masters of Excellence Awards," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. "Their leadership, innovation, and dedication to excellence serve as an inspiration to the life sciences and regulated industries."

For more information about the Masters of Excellence Awards, the Masters Conference, and MasterControl's software solutions, please visit www.mastercontrol.com.

About MasterControl:

MasterControl is a leading provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. The company's innovative quality and manufacturing software solutions streamline and automate critical processes, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and facilitating efficient product development and delivery.

