MasterControl Honors Excellence at Annual Masters Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl Inc., a global leader in quality management and manufacturing software solutions, is proud to announce the winners of the annual Masters of Excellence Awards. This year's recipients exemplify the pinnacle of achievement in the areas of quality management, digital transformation, analytics, and innovation. The awards were presented on October 17 during the 2024 Masters Summit, a premier industry event that brings together leaders and innovators who are at the forefront of manufacturing and quality.

Masters of Excellence Award Winners

Award Winner: Dan Lombardo Award Winner: Michael Murphy Award Winner: Zachary Fowler

The Masters of Excellence Awards celebrate extraordinary individuals and companies that have demonstrated exceptional use of MasterControl products to drive efficiency, innovation, and quality. The 2023 awards and awardees are:

Quality Champion Award

Recipient: Brittany Byington, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Longtime MasterControl user Brittany Byington was celebrated for her instrumental role as a system administrator at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she has been a driving force behind the adoption of MasterControl software solutions. Renowned for her infectious "can-do" attitude and problem-solving skills, Byington tackles and resolves challenges with unmatched determination and expertise. Her significant contributions to her company's Quality, Regulatory, and Validation Technologies team have made her an indispensable leader within the organization.

Company Bio: Thermo Fisher Scientific is a world leader in serving science, with a mission to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer.

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Award

Recipient: Repligen

Michael Murphy, Associate Director, Automation & OT, accepted the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing award for Repligen, where he has been pivotal in championing the use of MasterControl's Manufacturing Excellence (Mx) module. Through rigorous analysis, Murphy demonstrated to his organization that incorporating Mx improved production output by 31% year over year. Despite facing initial skepticism, Murphy's pursuit of concrete data showcased the significant benefits of Mx, leading to substantial efficiency gains and proving the value Mx could bring to other Repligen sites. The implementation of Mx has helped Repligen decrease manufacturing review time per batch by 43% and QA review time per batch by 75%. Additionally, Mx has helped Repligen decrease execution hours by 50%, coinciding with a 31% year-over-year increase in production output.

Company Bio: Repligen is a bioprocessing-focused life sciences company committed to advancing bioprocessing through innovative product development and flexible solutions, supporting the production of biologic drugs since 1981.

Excellence in Analytics Award

Recipient: Linde Gas & Equipment

Associate Director of Quality Zachary Fowler accepted the Excellence in Analytics award for Linde Gas & Equipment as the organization was honored for its innovative use of MasterControl Insights to track manufacturing process execution times. Fowler and his team have created custom dashboards that enhance production record execution efficiency, saving critical hours and ensuring timely batch record execution. Their detailed attention to data analytics exemplifies how the strategic use of MasterControl Insights can drive substantial product improvements.

Company Bio: Linde Gas & Equipment is one of the largest welding, industrial, medical, and specialty gases companies and the premier choice of manufacturers, engineers, scientists and procurement professionals. For over 100 years, Linde has been dedicated to safety and customer satisfaction. Linde provides products, technologies and services that represent the highest standards of quality and reliability and provide productivity and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including metal fabrication, aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, metal production, and others.

Innovation Excellence Award

Recipient: A2 Biotherapeutics

QA Specialist Dan Lombardo accepted the Innovation Excellence award on behalf of A2 Bio, a biotech company that was recognized for its groundbreaking work in developing logic-gated cell therapies to meet unmet needs in cancer treatment. The company's proprietary Tmod™ cell therapy platform distinguishes between tumor and normal cells, representing a significant advancement in cancer therapy.

Company Bio: A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies for cancer treatment. Their innovative Tmod™ platform addresses fundamental challenges in distinguishing cancerous from healthy cells.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions for product quality management and compliance. Founded with a mission to help life sciences organizations achieve compliance and improve their product quality processes, MasterControl's solutions have helped over 1,000 companies worldwide bring life-saving products to market faster, reducing the cost of compliance and increasing efficiency. With MasterControl quality management system (QMS) and manufacturing execution system (MES) software, you never have to sacrifice compliance to achieve efficiency. Our solutions are designed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements while also increasing operational efficiency. By natively connecting quality and manufacturing data in one powerful digital tool, MasterControl enhances data connectivity and provides real-time visibility into processes across the entire life cycle of your life-changing products.

For more information about MasterControl, the annual Masters Summit event, and the Masters of Excellence Awards, visit MasterControl's website

