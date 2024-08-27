MasterControl Kicks Off Generative AI-Powered Document Translator Beta Program

AI-powered Document Translator empowers users to streamline their processes to translate and globally distribute critical documents necessary for training and compliance to enable high quality production.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and next-generation manufacturing execution software for life sciences, announced today the official kickoff for a new beta program for its AI-powered Document Translator. Customers around the globe are participating in testing and providing feedback on their experience using the translator, the second tool in the GxPAssist AI suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications from MasterControl.

"Our AI/ML development focuses on delivering safe, practical AI tools for quality and manufacturing professionals in highly regulated industries in the life sciences," said MasterControl Chief Product Officer Sue Marchant. "With the Document Translator and other capabilities we're building now, we aim to deliver secure, user-friendly, impactful generative AI to users within pharmaceuticals, medical device and other industries. We work with hundreds of customers globally who can benefit from assistive technology that allows them to perform tasks, like translations, more quickly and accurately."

Document Translator allows MasterControl customers with multiple production sites across the globe to more easily align on the same content. Content can be instantly translated to four languages in beta, and over a dozen languages when released for general availability. By speeding up what can be a costly and time-consuming process to invest in translations for a large volume of complex, technical documentation, quality departments will be able to make sure users are consistently trained on the latest procedures, requirements, etc. This ultimately allows them to better ensure global compliance, while sticking to their tight manufacturing timelines. Streamlining their current translation processes means customers may have the opportunity to speed up their production, without sacrificing quality, and get products to patients sooner.

"We have employees whose primary language is not English, and we currently do not have a translation process implemented. It will be beneficial for them if they can access the information in their primary language," said one MasterControl beta participant customer.

As generative AI impacts multiple industries, including life sciences, companies are discovering endless opportunities to use the new technology to assist them to save time, automate processes, and find efficiencies. Internal processes like quality management and document management are low-risk areas to introduce productivity-enhancing AI tools like the Document Translator.

About MasterControl

MasterControl is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze, and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real-time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

