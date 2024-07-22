MasterControl Makes GxPAssist AI Generally Available to Streamline Life Science Processes

New Exam Generator assists users in creation of training exams to improve employee competency and regulatory compliance

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of manufacturing and quality management software solutions for regulated industries, today announced the launch of GxPAssist AI, a suite of purpose-built generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for quality and manufacturing professionals. These tools deliver practical benefits, helping to streamline many processes that allow manufacturers to safely and more efficiently deliver products to patients.

The first tool released for general availability within the GxPAssist AI suite is Exam Generator. Training management is a key part of manufacturing within regulated industries. Ensuring employees, including equipment operators, are trained on the latest requirements and operating procedures is critical in maintaining compliance and avoiding delays in production. Because creating exams that test comprehension is time consuming, companies typically are not able to test employees on critical processes. Instead, they simply have the employee indicate they have 'Read and Understood' the content. This practice ensures compliance but does not check for understanding or competency. Exam Generator changes that by assisting users in generating a multiple-choice exam based on content in an uploaded document.

"Exam Generator is a great example of a simple, but powerful, way we can deliver on our goal to harness generative AI to help our customers reduce time-consuming tasks," said Alex Kaplunov, MasterControl Chief Technology Officer. "Our team has customized LLMs (large language models) and created proprietary guardrails for our customers in regulated industries. They can safely and effectively adopt these tools into their processes and see real results and improvements."

In addition to Exam Generator, GxPAssist AI will also include Document Translator and Document Summarizer tools. These tools can play a significant role in assisting users to streamline manual processes organizations have in place today for their document management. Users can utilize these secure tools to save hundreds of hours annually and significant investment required today to perform these tasks.

"With Exam Generator, we are introducing a user experience where AI prevents risk for quality managers rather than introducing it. We are confident that even the most risk-averse quality manager will feel more secure about their ability to validate that employees are well trained in critical processes and concepts," said Sue Marchant, MasterControl Chief Product Officer. "We know how critical it is for life sciences and other regulated industries to ensure the software they use is never the source of risk, but rather is purpose-built to ensure compliance and safety. That mindset is at the heart of our development of the GxPAssist AI suite and other AI tools on our roadmap."

These tools are just the beginning of AI development from MasterControl. For more information about MasterControl GxPAssist AI tools, please visit www.mastercontrol.com/gxpassist .

About MasterControl:

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that enable regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl's manufacturing and quality management software solutions help organizations innovate faster, reduce costs, and improve compliance by automating and securely managing critical business processes throughout the entire product life cycle. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

SOURCE MasterControl