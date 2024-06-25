MasterControl Quality Excellence First Industry-Leading QMS to Pursue FedRAMP Authorization

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, MasterControl has been dedicated to developing the best quality management solutions for life sciences and other highly regulated organizations, including multiple government agencies and contractors. To better serve current and future government customers, MasterControl has achieved "In Process" designation for a FedRAMP Moderate authorization.

The FedRAMP authorization program helps government organizations and partners accelerate cloud adoption and take advantage of the latest technologies and software as a service (SaaS) model. Once MasterControl Quality Excellence (Qx) Gov achieves authorized status, government agencies will be able to digitize, automate, and connect all aspects of their quality management program with the #1 cloud QMS in life sciences, including:

Simplified document management with online collaboration, compliant e-signatures, and effortless change control.

Automated training for updated documentation, management of all quality training tasks, and a record of employee competencies.

Streamlined and effective quality event processes and escalation to ensure effective resolution.

Automated audit management and risk identification.

Demonstration of ongoing regulatory compliance.

MasterControl is proud to work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an institute of the National Institutes of Health, as our sponsoring agency and Deloitte as our Third-Party Assessment Organization.

MasterControl's Matt Lowe, Chief Strategy Officer says, "We're excited to continue the FedRAMP authorization process and look forward to continued partnership with the federal government and government organizations as we help them bring life-changing products to more people sooner."

