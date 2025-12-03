MasterControl Recognized by TrustRadius 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards

MasterControl has been recognized by its customers for best capabilities, best value for price, and best customer relationship.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl , a leading provider of quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for regulated industries, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2026 Buyer's Choice award winner by TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology.

"MasterControl is helping manufacturers turn compliance into a true competitive advantage," said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Winning the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award for Manufacturing Excellence reflects the trust customers place in MasterControl to streamline production, ensure precision, and drive continuous improvement across their operations."

Buyer's Choice awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. Reviewers' answers determine the other qualifying factor: if a product is rated best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

"Our organization used MasterControl Quality Excellence as a document management and quality event handling system. MasterControl Quality Excellence addresses the problem of managing large amounts of documents efficiently and in a controlled manner," said Joshua Gangemi, a Manufacturing Engineer at Blackrockneurotech. "It really helped us get off a paper-based system. AQEM has allowed us to make a customized event handling workflow that provides all the features needed for design."

"This recognition from TrustRadius reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. "Our customers' success in maintaining quality and compliance while driving operational excellence is at the heart of everything we do. This award validates that our software solution is fulfilling its purpose to bring life-saving products to patients faster."

To learn more about MasterControl's award-winning solutions, visit mastercontrol.com .

About MasterControl

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality, manufacturing, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,250 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

SOURCE MasterControl