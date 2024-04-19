MasterControl wins 2024 Imapac Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award

Recognized in the "Best Bioprocessing Supplier: Software" category for excellence in its MES solution

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl , a leading provider of quality management and manufacturing execution software for life sciences, announced it has been recognized by the Imapac 2024 Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards in the "Best Bioprocessing Supplier: Software" category.

This award underscores MasterControl's industry and innovation leadership in the field of Manufacturing Excellence Software (MES) for GMP-regulated manufacturing environments. It also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering superior manufacturing execution and quality solutions that enhance operational efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. The award was presented at the annual Imapac "Meet the Industry" gala, attended by leaders and innovators from across the biotechnology sector.

"This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence for Manufacturing Excellence Software," said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. "It reaffirms our commitment to empowering the life sciences biologics industry with advanced solutions that ensure quality and compliance, and accelerate time to market."

MasterControl's state-of-the-art software solution continues to set new standards for the industry - the company's latest innovation, Advanced Quality Event Management (AQEM), which was officially launched earlier this year, provides a no-code solution to help streamline workflows and regulation policies.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers: to bring life changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com

