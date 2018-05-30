MasterCraft Builder Group Wins Four Awards at NEFBA Parade of Homes 2018

ST. JOHNS, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) announced the winners of its 2018 Parade of Homes contest and MasterCraft Builder Group was once again recognized by St. Johns County residents and industry professionals as one of the premiere homebuilders in Northeast, FL for its craftsmanship, design, and innovation.

MasterCraft Builder Group's Egret model in Shearwater wins Parade of Homes "Buyer's Choice Award: Best Kitchen" MasterCraft Builder Group's San Sebastian model in Madeira wins Parade of Homes the coveted "Judge's Overall High Score" award

The semi-custom home builder based in St. Johns, FL captured a first place gold award for the $465,000-$480,000 home price category for its San Sebastian model at Madeira near downtown St. Augustine. The company's Egret model at Shearwater in St. Augustine was a gold winner in the $715,000-$740,000 price category.

MasterCraft Builder Group also took home some of the Parade of Homes' most prestigious awards including the "Buyer's Choice Award: Best Kitchen" for the company's Egret model in Shearwater. MasterCraft's San Sebastian model in Madeira won the coveted "Judge's Overall High Score" award, beating out 91 other model homes.

"It's hard to put into words how excited we were to receive such tremendous accolades," said Chris Shee, Founder and CEO of MasterCraft Builder Group.

"Ultimately, these awards are a true testament to building well-designed homes, using superior construction methods and materials, and overall, just doing what is right. I'm truly so proud of our team. What a badge of honor."

Parade of Homes 2018 ran from April 14th through the 29th. This year's competition featured 91 homes across 65 neighborhoods with an assortment of home styles and prices (from the low $300's to $1 million plus). The event was open to the general public who were able to tour the designer-decorated homes and vote through the Parade of Homes mobile app. According to NEFBA, there were over 850 app downloads.

"While semi-custom designs and floor plans is painstaking at times because of the amount of work involved, it allows MasterCraft to deliver the latest innovations in home design to the most demanding homeowners, which is a founding philosophy of the company," said Shee.

About MasterCraft Builder Group

MasterCraft Builder Group is a semi-custom homebuilder based in St. Johns County, FL with deep roots in Northeast Florida. MasterCraft is in this business to help shape the community they live in. Unlike national brands that put up cookie-cutter residences, MasterCraft homes are thoughtfully designed and tailored for the future residents of each community. MasterCraft continues to build on its solid reputation among St. Johns County homebuyers, real estate agents, and community leaders.

