MasterExchange Delivers Exceptional ROI in Initial Royalty Payout

News provided by

MasterExchange

10 Jan, 2024, 10:42 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterExchange, the innovative Swedish platform for trading Music Master Royalties, is excited to announce that the royalty statements for the first half of 2023 have begun to roll in for songs listed on the exchange.

Remarkable returns on investment have been observed for shareholders of Lauren Spencer Smith's hit song "Fingers Crossed". The Master Royalties, initially sold by songwriter and producer Jakke Erixson, have delivered an impressive, approximate 47% annual return during the initial payout period.

Alexander Fred-Ojala, the CEO of MasterExchange, explains; "The performance of Fingers Crossed has dramatically exceeded our expectations. We knew there was a good first royalty payment coming up, but when we received the actual statements our expectations were exceeded by nearly 100%".

Jakke Erixson comments: "I am happy that Lauren's "Fingers Crossed" that continues to stream so well and I'm excited for the investors on MasterExchange who believed in the song. Also, for the record, I still own a good part of the rights to the royalties as I kept a significant ownership stake through MasterExchange."

The remaining royalties being paid out on MasterExchange are together in line with expectations. "This marks an important milestone for us" Alexander Fred-Ojala continues. "For investors who own shares in all the five songs will have seen an average annual return of approximately 16%."

Contact:

masterexchange.com
[email protected]
+1 310 861 4560

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Music trading platform MasterExchange sells out its first Initial Music Offering (IMO)

MasterExchange, a platform enabling individuals to invest in music in the form of royalty shares sold out its first offering in the song `Sofia' by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.