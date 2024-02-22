MASTERGRAIN PARTNERS WITH FUSEPROJECT'S YVES BEHAR TO SHOWCASE NEW FIBERGLASS PIVOT DOOR SYSTEM AT INTERNATIONAL BUILDERS' SHOW 2024

MASTERGRAIN

22 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MASTERGRAIN™, the leading provider of premium fiberglass entry door systems, will be unveiling its latest innovations at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, NV from Feb. 27-29, 2024. The company's revamped brand and cutting-edge product offering will be showcased at booth C2849.

MASTERGRAIN PARTNERS WITH FUSEPROJECT’S YVES BEHAR TO SHOWCASE NEW FIBERGLASS PIVOT DOOR SYSTEM (CNW Group/MASTERGRAIN)
MASTERGRAIN will debut its rebranding campaign to position the company and its above-premium products in the market at IBS. They also recently partnered with renowned San Francisco-based design agency, Fuseproject, and their founder Yves Behar. Together, they will introduce an avant-garde Fiberglass Pivot Door System that combines modern aesthetics with superior functionality. This collaboration aims to elevate the design and performance standard for large-format entry door systems.

"This collaboration with Fuseproject and Yves Behar represents a significant time for MASTERGRAIN," said Paul Commisso, Vice President of Marketing. "The Fiberglass Pivot Door is the first of many new door designs. Beyond appearances, the future of MASTERGRAIN doors will be centered on creating an engaging entry experience for homeowners and their guests."

In addition, MASTERGRAIN will display a pultruded fiberglass lift and slide patio door system that offers improved durability and performance compared to traditional vinyl patio doors. This new system can be configured as a bypass, swinging, stacking or bi-fold door.

Experience the latest innovations from MASTERGRAIN, including the highly anticipated second installment of the Designer Door Collection and the new YourStyle™ doors, which offer over 100 unique designs through simulated divided lites (SDLs). MASTERGRAIN is redefining standards in the residential construction market with fiberglass slabs and pre-finished door systems that seamlessly blend strength and beauty.

About MASTERGRAIN

MASTERGRAIN is a leading North American provider of premium fiberglass entry door systems, delivering unparalleled quality, durability and design to the residential construction market. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MASTERGRAIN is redefining the standard for exterior doors.

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/mg-press-kit-ibs-2024
mastergrain.com

