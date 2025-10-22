ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NoceViva's groundbreaking approach to pain management is explored in "Mastering Chronic Pain: How Peak Resilience Unlocks Your Potential." As chronic pain affects over 50 million Americans and healthcare systems grapple with the aftermath of the opioid epidemic, two leading pain specialists have released a revolutionary approach that moves beyond symptom management to address the root causes of persistent pain.

" Mastering Chronic Pain: How Peak Resilience Unlocks Your Potential, " co-authored by orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Matthew Bennett and pain specialist Dr. Sahar Swidan, PharmD, introduces the first comprehensive patient guide based on the biopsychosocial model of pain, treating chronic pain as an interconnected experience involving biological, psychological, and social factors rather than a simple mechanical problem.

Released September 17, 2025, the book emerges at a critical time when traditional pain management approaches have proven inadequate, leaving millions of patients without effective alternatives after opioid restrictions tightened following the national crisis.

A Personal Framework for Healing

The book's centerpiece is the "Resilience Code" a personalized framework that helps readers identify their unique pain drivers and develop targeted interventions across three key areas: biological resilience (nervous system regulation, sleep, nutrition), psychological resilience (neuroplasticity, mindfulness, cognitive reframing), and social resilience (relationship healing, community connection).

"We realized we were speaking to the wrong audience," said Dr. Bennett, who holds dual board certifications in orthopedic surgery and regenerative medicine. "Originally conceived for healthcare providers, this book needed to reach the people living with pain every single day, the entrepreneurs, athletes, parents, and high performers who refuse to accept a life diminished by suffering."

Dr. Swidan, former President and CEO of Pharmacy Solutions and Adjunct Associate Professor at George Washington University School of Medicine, added: "Chronic pain isn't just about injured tissue, it's a rewiring of the nervous system, hormones, and social connections. Traditional medicine isn't designed to treat that complexity, which is why people feel dismissed by the system."

Evidence-Based Stories of Transformation

The book features detailed case studies of patients like Emma, a social studies teacher whose back pain threatened her professional identity; Maria, a chef whose wrist injury jeopardized her culinary career; and Raj, who struggled with the isolation of chronic fatigue syndrome. Each story demonstrates how small, intentional changes across biological, psychological, and social systems can create cascading improvements in overall resilience.

Addressing a Growing Crisis

The timing is significant as workplace disability from chronic pain continues to rise, with chronic pain sidelining more U.S. workers than cancer, diabetes, and heart disease combined. The book directly addresses why current approaches fail and provides practical tools for the estimated 20% of American adults living with chronic pain conditions.

Author Expertise

Dr. Bennett completed his medical education and residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University and fellowship training at the renowned Texas Back Institute, with a foundation in Nutritional Sciences from Cornell University. Dr. Swidan received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Michigan and completed a three-year research fellowship in Bio-Pharmaceutics and Gastroenterology.

The authors previously collaborated on "Advanced Therapeutics in Pain Medicine," establishing their credibility in pioneering non-opioid therapeutic options for pain management[1][5].

Availability

"Mastering Chronic Pain: How Peak Resilience Unlocks Your Potential" is available in print, digital, and audiobook formats. The audiobook, narrated by Dr. Bennett, runs 8 hours and 18 minutes and is available on major platforms including Audible. .

Key Takeaways:

Chronic pain affects 50+ million Americans, making it the leading cause of long-term disability

Traditional "fix the pain" approaches fail because chronic pain rewires multiple body systems

The biopsychosocial model treats the whole person, not just symptoms

Small changes in one area (biological, psychological, or social) can create healing ripples across all systems

Resilience isn't about enduring pain—it's about retraining how your body and mind respond to it

About the Authors:

Dr. Matthew Bennett is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with dual board certifications in orthopedic surgery and anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Dr. Sahar Swidan is a clinical pharmacist specializing in pain management with over two decades of experience in functional and metabolic medicine approaches to chronic conditions.

