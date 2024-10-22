Mastering Demand: Key Insights Driving B2B Marketing Success in 2025

Based on insights gathered from more than 250 B2B marketers in 2024, the yearly report uncovers key trends shaping the demand gen landscape. As the market evolves, this year's data shows a widening gap between high achievers and those who view demand generation as a cost center. Top performers have found ways to drive ROI, unlock AI's potential, and identify red flags in their lead gen strategies.

"The 2024 State of Demand Gen report makes it clear that B2B marketing teams who are seen as strategic partners are staying ahead of the curve, while others fall into pitfalls," said Chris Rooke, Activate CEO. "For instance, high-ROI content is more likely to be found in mid- and late-funnel assets such as customer case studies—an important finding for anyone setting their strategy for 2025."

Key Takeaways from this year's report Include:

ROI Pressure

Lead Gen Red Flags

Content That Converts

Unlocking AI's Potential

Get Ahead in 2025

For a first look at these findings and actionable insights for your 2025 strategy, the complete 2024 State of Demand Generation report can be found here.

About Activate

Activate Marketing Services ( www.activatems.com ) provides content-powered lead and marketing services for business technology marketers, based on a unique combination of buyer insights and high-performance content. Activate develops detailed buyer personas, creates multi-platform content to engage prospects at every stage of the decision-making process, then nurtures the resulting relationships across live, mobile and digital platforms to convert prospects into customers. Founded by a team of high-tech media executives with deep expertise in editorial, marketing, and technology, Activate's formula for high-performance marketing connects messaging, marketing, and measurement to deliver bottom-line results.

