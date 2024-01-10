Mastering Nugget Ice Maker Maintenance: VIVIDMOO® Launched Comprehensive Guide to Cleaning and Care for Sonic and Chewable Ice Machines

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate the beverage experience with the Opal Nugget Ice Maker, a remarkable innovation from VIVIDMOO®, introduced in September 2023. This advanced device, a standout in kitchen technology, is designed to produce sonic-quality, chewable, bite-sized ice, enhancing drinks with its unique texture. Emphasizing a health-conscious lifestyle, VIVIDMOO® is dedicated to improving customer experience and ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of their products. This guide will help customer maintain their ice maker effectively, in line with VIVIDMOO®'s commitment to quality and healthy usage.

Why keeping Your Nugget Ice Maker Clean Matters?

To keep the nugget, sonic, or chewable ice maker in top condition, routine cleaning is essential. This is particularly important in areas with hard water, where mineral buildup can affect performance. Regular maintenance, recommended every three months, is key to preventing health hazards and ensuring the personal chiller operates at its best.

Tackling Mineral Buildup and Corrosion in Water Management

***Water Hardness and Health***

Understanding the distinction between hard and soft water is essential for health and appliance maintenance. Hard water, rich in minerals like calcium and magnesium, can be beneficial but may also pose risks when mineral accumulation leads to potential hazards and pollution. Soft water has lower mineral levels, making it preferable for certain uses, including operating ice makers.



*** Water Quality Assessment***

The EPA reports provides water quality detailing contaminants, crucial for assessing the water type. Additionally, the USGS classifies water hardness, helping people understand the mineral concentration in their water. This information is vital for making informed decisions about water usage and treatment.

Bacteria Growth: Controlling Legionella in Potable Water Systems

*** Mold Control and Moisture Management***

According to the EPA, mold typically isn't an issue unless it starts growing indoors. Controlling indoor moisture is key to preventing mold growth. Molds decompose organic material in moist environments and spread via spores in the air, water, or on animals. It's crucial to manage moisture indoors to prevent mold (source: www.health.ny.gov).



***Water Safety and Bacteria Management***

Optimal pH for certain bacteria in water is 6.5–7.5. EPA's drinking water standards recommend a pH level of 6.5-8.5. The CDC advises using hot water above 140°F/60°C to control Legionella bacteria. Mold can grow within 24–48 hours in warm, moist conditions. Risks increase with prolonged moisture, especially in dark, humid environments. Some bacteria can thrive even without oxygen.

Identifying When It's Time to Clean:

To ensure the Opal Nugget Ice Maker maintains its efficiency and longevity, be vigilant for these indicators that signal it's time for cleaning:

- Unpleasant Taste or Odor: If you detect these, it's a clear sign that immediate cleaning is necessary.

- Smaller Ice Cubes: Often a result of mineral deposits affecting ice formation.

- Softer, Faster-Melting Ice: Indicative of impurities in the freezing process.

- Cloudy Ice: Water impurities can lead to cloudy ice.

- Visible Mold, Mildew, or Debris: A definite sign of overdue cleaning.

- Time Elapsed Since Last Cleaning: To maintain optimal performance, cleaning every three months is recommended.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Thoroughly Clean Your Ice Maker?

Ensure the ice maker's efficiency with these cleaning steps:

- For daily cleaning,

Create a solution by diluting one teaspoon of household bleach with five cups of water. For monthly cleaning to remove mineral deposits, use white vinegar instead of the previous water solution. After that, plug in the unit and turn on the "cleaning function" for about 5 minutes. Then unplug it and leave the white vinegar in the unit for more than 12 hours.

- The entire process in-depth and clear

Unplug the nugget ice maker

Lift the cover outward with a force, and then upward. Fill the reservoir to the maximum water level mark, and simultaneously use ice maker cleaner, (here highly recommending at amazon.com),

the cover outward with a force, and then Fill the reservoir to the maximum water level mark, and simultaneously use ice maker cleaner, (here highly recommending at amazon.com), Scrub the water storage tank thoroughly.

Clean the surface of the upper water storage structure

Plug in the Nugget ice maker, press and hold the " Clean" button for 5 seconds to initiate the 15-minute cleaning process.

and hold the Clean" button for 5 seconds to initiate the 15-minute cleaning process. When the "cleaning" indicator lights off, take off the drain cap and drain out the water to a sink.

Add water (Fill the reservoir to the maximum water level mark,)

Repeat the step 7 to 9 with fresh water for two more cycles to rinse the inside.

the step 7 to 9 with fresh water for two more cycles to rinse the inside. Examine the visual contrast between the ice's appearance

Enjoy your freshly made nugget ice after cleaning.

Concluding Advice:

Regular cleaning not only extends the lifespan of the Opal Nugget Ice Maker but also ensures the quality of the ice it produces. For troubleshooting and expert guidance, visit vividmoo.com or contact the local US A-team soluction

and at https://vividmoo.surebright.com for extend warranty and maintenance support.

Practical Tips for Everyday Use:

- Store extra ice in your freezer.

- Maintain a monthly cleaning schedule.

- Be cautious when moving the unit, keeping it upright.

- Dry the unit thoroughly if not in use for extended periods.

- Expect some operational noise, a normal aspect of its function.

About VIVIDMOO®:

Founded in 2017, VIVIDMOO® has been at the forefront of enhancing daily living with its innovative range of premium small appliances and cat care solutions. Our dedication to creating pioneering products is evident in our line of countertop ice makers, each thoughtfully designed to uplift your everyday experiences. Discover our exceptional range of products, including the latest in ice-making technology, by searching "VIVIDMOO® ICE MAKER" on Amazon. For a deeper look into our innovative offerings and to learn more about our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, visit us at www.vividmoo.com.

SOURCE Vividmoo Inc.