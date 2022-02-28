Mastering P.o.P Eliminates Decision Fatigue From E-Commerce Store Owners

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastering P.o.P (profitability over popularity), a SoCal Digital Marketing and SEO Coaching Company is excited to launch its new approach toward e-commerce growth and partnership-- removing decision fatigue from e-commerce merchants. A partnership with Mastering P.o.P gives you consolidated knowledge for every channel of your business at a low cost to you. This includes expertise in SEO, email marketing, partnerships, link building, conversion optimization, and more. Instead of sourcing different agencies to do different things, you're working with fewer people, but with more prowess.

The No-Fail Mastering E-comm Workflow Bundle by Mastering P.o.P

Mastering P.o.P kicks off their coaching program by jumpstarting your SEO by doing keyword research, writing up to 25 title tags, meta descriptions and setting up Google Analytics and Search Console.

The company offers coaching and courses that aid entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporate digital departments in the effort to improve their search engine visibility. Established in 2021, Mastering P.o.P is the brainchild of Tia Jones. With more than 16 years of digital marketing and SEO experience with Fortune 500 companies, Tia has enabled countless brands to achieve new peaks of success.

"The concept behind Mastering P.o.P is to remove decision fatigue from e-commerce store owners by assigning them with to-do's that will help move the needle in their business. We incorporate several methods of teaching such as video tutorials, Clubhouse audio recordings, and live Zoom calls to make sure everyone's learning in an engaging environment," says Tia Jones.

In just a short period, Mastering P.o.P has grown exponentially and takes pride in its ability to guide online store owners with their digital marketing strategy. Mastering P.o.P's members include businesses from a multitude of retail industries including handmade bar soap , mental health shirts , African home decor , custom design jewelry , paparazzi jewelry and more! Mastering P.o.P's original members, Milton's Daughter scaled to 5-figures per month in just under 6 months and Pistols and Pearls Boutique , a retailer for women's clothing has also seen major increases in revenue.

For only $37 per week, Mastering P.o.P's membership also includes monthly SEO and keyword reports, personalized content, backlink and partnership recommendations, email marketing assistance, group coaching, result monitoring and a supportive community of peers that hold each other accountable for their goals.

Mastering P.o.P integrates self-taught, tried, and tested theories into their courses. Founder Tia Jones, has several e-commerce stores, with Flower Power Packages , a cannabis packaging and dispensary supply store, being the most profitable.

About Mastering P.o.P

Mastering P.o.P is a done-with-you, Digital Marketing & SEO company that offers tools, resources, courses and community to e-commerce store owners. From the implementation of Digital Marketing Strategies and SEO to hands-on support and focused intensive coaching.

To learn more, visit their website at https://www.masteringpop.com/ .

Contact:

Tia Jones

9094543077

[email protected]

SOURCE Mastering P.o.P