Mastering Small Cell Backhaul: A Comprehensive Analysis of Technologies and Industry Trends

In a rapidly evolving mobile industry, the latest report on small cells and backhaul solutions offers invaluable insights into technological advancements, market trends, and future projections. The report builds upon previous studies while incorporating new data to provide an updated and comprehensive analysis.

Small Cells: Transforming the Mobile Landscape

Small cells have played a pivotal role in reshaping the mobile landscape since their commercialization. This report traces their development from inception and presents an independent, unbiased analysis that reflects the progress made in small cells and their backhaul solutions. By conducting vendor interviews and analyzing multiple data sources, the report offers the latest marketing and technical information in a clear and easily understandable format.

The report delves into the dynamically evolving small-cell technologies, focusing on their advantages, variations, and specific applications. It also highlights standardization developments in the field. Drawing on in-depth industry analysis, interviews with vendors, and publicly available statistical data, the report provides market forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2027. A survey of more than thirty-five small cell equipment vendors and their portfolios is also included, emphasizing the role of small cells in building HetNets, especially in conjunction with 4G and 5G technologies.

The Critical Role of Small Cell Backhaul Solutions

A key takeaway from the report is that the success of small cells depends significantly on their backhaul solutions. The specifics of small cell backhauls, their variations, and differences from macro cell backhauls are meticulously examined. The need for standardization is underscored, and industry trends, vendor interviews, and statistical data analysis inform the marketing analysis.

The report surveys approximately 30 manufacturers of small cell backhaul solutions, shedding light on industry specifics and trends. It outlines various use cases for open access small cells, emphasizing how backhaul requirements vary depending on deployment types, from demand hotspots in urban centers to capacity enhancement and coverage in remote rural areas. Solutions with distinct characteristics are identified to address the diverse needs of small cell backhaul in different areas.

Microwave and Fiber: Complementary Technologies

The report discusses the complementary nature of microwave and fiber technologies, each with its own use cases. Microwave backhaul offers a faster and cost-efficient rollout compared to fiber but has lower capacity. Fiber, on the other hand, provides higher capacities but involves more extensive infrastructure. The report notes that the availability of the E-band for microwave backhaul is expanding in various countries.

Wireless backhauls for small cells currently dominate the market and are expected to maintain their leadership position in the future.

Key Technologies Explored in the Report:

60 GHz technologies (V-band), including Ethernet radio and 802.11ad/802.11ay solutions. 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7). E-band radio, which is gaining popularity, particularly in the 5G era.

Who Will Benefit from the Report?

This comprehensive report is a valuable resource for a wide range of stakeholders, including service providers, vendors, network operators, enterprise IT staff, investors, and end users. It provides a deeper understanding of small cell developmental trends in the mobile industry, offering insights into technologies, capabilities, and economics.

The report also includes a survey of patents related to Wi-Fi 6 and 802.11ay standards.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Current Situation and Role of Small Cells

1.3 SC Backhaul

1.4 Scope

1.5 Report Structure

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

2. Mobile Technologies Generations

2.1 4G Specifics

2.1.1 Traffic Volume and SC

2.1.2 From 3G to 4G - Experience

2.1.3 4G Distinct Features

2.1.3.1 HetNet

2.2 5G Specifics

2.2.1 IMT evolution

2.2.1 5G Timetable (3GPP-ITU) and SCs

2.2.1.1 ITU Standards - Support for Cohesive 5G Innovation

2.2.2 5G Advances

2.3 6G Specifics

2.3.1 Timetable

2.3.2 5G Advanced

2.3.2.1 AI/ML

2.3.2.2 Key Points

2.3.3 5G and 6G

2.4 Process

3. Small Cells Development

3.1 Rational

3.2 Nomenclature

3.2.1 Group

3.3 Background

3.3.1 Methods

3.4 Applications

3.4.1 Indoor Use Cases

3.4.2 Outdoor Use Cases

3.4.3 Public Safety Communications

3.4.4 Summary

3.5 Benefits and Issues

3.5.1 Comparison

3.6 Small Cell Market

3.6.1 Market Geography

3.6.2 Estimate

3.7 Standardization

3.7.1 Organizations

3.7.1.1 Small Cell Forum

3.7.1.2 3GPP and Other

3.7.2 First Standard

3.7.3 Standard Interfaces - 3GPP

3.7.4 3GPP Rel.12 and SCs

3.8 Small Cell Industry

Airspan

AirHop Communications

Baicells

Broadcom (acquired by Avago in 2015)

Cisco

CommScope

Contela

Corning

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Juniper

Huawei

Intel

Gilat

Mavenir

NEC

Nokia

Qualcomm

Radisys

Samsung

Sercomm

TI

Xilinx

ZTE

4. Small Cell Backhaul

4.1 General

4.2 Classification

4.3 Specifics

4.3.1 Challenge

4.3.2 Differences

4.4 Parameters

4.4.1 Factors

4.4.2 Planning

4.5 Need for Standardization

4.6 Market Characteristics

4.6.1 Components

4.6.2 TCO Factor

4.7 Small Cell Backhaul Industry

Adtran

Airvine Scientific

Actelis (wireline)

Airspan (integrated wireless backhaul - Wi-Fi 5 - NLOS)

Cambium (sub-6 GHz)

Cambridge Broadband (Microwave Backhaul)

Ceragon (sub-6 GHz and other)

Exalt (Microwave)

Fastback Networks (Wireless)

Intracom (Microwave)

Radwin (sub-6 GHz)

Siklu

TI (NLoS)

4.8 Summary

5. Conclusions

