MasterMind Latino returns to Miami with ten "success teachers"

MIAMI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Institute of Efficient Intelligence (IEIE) and Cala Enterprises will be holding MasterMind Latino in Miami for the second time. At this summit, CEOs from several large companies explain their management models, their corporate trajectories, and their personal challenges.

From October 17 to 19, 2019, ten CEOs from leading companies throughout the Americas and Spain will become teachers to a select group of executives. Space will be limited, and admission will be strictly in order of registration.

These "success teachers" will share their experiences, achievements, the failures they turned into lessons, and the strategies that have led them to success, in the best television-interviewing style with Ismael Cala.

The summit is the perfect location for attendees to exchange ideas, knowledge, and business opportunities.

This year the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, will receive the MasterMind Latino Award 2019.

"After the success of the first summit when President Álvaro Uribe received the award, this year we will hear from CEOs of global companies, and we will celebrate the continent-wide leadership of Luis Almagro. I am grateful for the support of Ismael Cala and all of the participants," said Estrella Flores-Carretero, president of the European Institute for Efficient Intelligence.

The invited speakers are:

Alexander W. Wehr , president and CEO of the BMW Group in Latin America ( Germany )

, president and CEO of the BMW Group in ( ) Isabel Noboa Pontón, CEO, founder and executive president of Consorcio Nobis ( Ecuador )

( ) Ignacio Prado García-Miró, CEO, president of the Corporate Board of Grupo El Comercio ( Peru )

( ) Lucía Urbán López, vice president of Cerealto Siro and of Fundación Grupo Siro ( Spain )

( ) Alfonso Swett Opazo , CEO, president of the Confederation for Production and Commerce ( Chile )

, CEO, president of the Confederation for Production and Commerce ( ) Mario Hernández Zambrano, CEO and founder of Mario Hernández ( Colombia )

) Juan Manuel González Serna, president of Grupo Siro and a member of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola Spain and other companies ( Spain )

and a member of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola Spain and other companies ( ) Luis Ángel López, president of Cerealto Foods ( Spain )

For more information:

info@ieieamerica.com

+1 (786) 417 7645

www.mastermindlatino.com

Press: prensa@calapresenta.com

ABOUT IEIE

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligence (IEIE) develops programs to analyze, train and build efficiency strategies for companies and people, from children to adults. It has more than 30 years of experience and research. It encourages creativity, talent, intelligence, enterprising spirit, reflection, knowledge, emotional skills, and as a result, personal and corporate success. It has offices in Spain and the United States.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. He presents and directs the interview show, CALA, which is broadcast in twenty countries. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the show CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

